Harmanpreet Kaur urges India to 'stick to strengths' for Asia Cup final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is rallying her team to embrace simplicity and rely on their core strengths as they gear up for a crucial Women's Asia Cup final clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu at the photoshoot with the trophy, on the eve of the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: Indian Cricket Team/Facebook

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur emphasised the importance of sticking to basic strengths and trusting gut feelings in the high-stakes Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

India aims to avenge their defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous edition of the tournament, but Harmanpreet stressed that T20 cricket is about who performs best on the day.

The Indian skipper highlighted the collective contribution of the squad, with different players stepping up in crucial batting and bowling situations throughout the tournament.

Batting on the Dubai pitch is challenging, and Harmanpreet advised batters to spend time at the crease before attempting aggressive shots, with settled players taking responsibility.

Harmanpreet urged her team to focus on making fewer mistakes and maintaining composure in the pressure-cooker environment of the final, hoping for strong fan support.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday urged her team to keep things simple and trust their strengths as they look to avenge their defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous edition and clinch the Women's Asia Cup title in Dubai. India and Sri Lanka have been the two standout teams in the tournament and will meet in the final, with Harmanpreet insisting that there is little to choose between the sides on paper.

"Whenever you are playing a match which is so important to win the tournament, that day it is all about just playing on your strength and backing your strength," Harmanpreet said at the pre-final press conference.

"Rather than trying too many things and thinking of doing something extraordinary, it is all about sticking to your strength, backing yourself and trusting your gut feeling."

Avenge Previous Defeat

Sri Lanka had defeated India in the final of the previous edition two years ago, but Harmanpreet said her team was not looking at the contest as a battle between a stronger and weaker team.

"Last time when we played against Sri Lanka, they came up with some really solid plans and solid performances. T20 is all about on a given day who is going to play the best cricket, they are going to win," she said. India posted a competitive 165 but Sri Lanka overhauled the target with eight wickets to spare in 2024. "There is no doubt about any team being stronger or any team being lesser than anyone. It is all about playing good cricket on an important day."

Team Contributions and Batting Challenges

Harmanpreet has been particularly pleased with the way different members of the Indian squad have stepped up at different stages of the tournament.

"Everyone in the team is very important and their contribution means a lot to us. It is good to see that whoever is getting the opportunity, they are coming up with some really solid performances," she said. "Our batting unit came up in difficult situations and still managed to get runs on the board, while whenever we are bowling, our bowlers have come up with some really solid performances."

The Indian skipper, however, acknowledged that batting on the Dubai surface has not been easy and said the key in the final would be for batters to spend time in the middle before looking to attack. "This pitch is a little tough to bat on, but at the same time we just need to back ourselves, back our strength. We know we have such a good batting lineup," she said. "Whoever is doing well on that day should take the responsibility and finish the game for the team."

Settled Batter Needs to Take Responsibility

Harmanpreet also praised Sri Lanka's bowling attack, saying their ability to execute plans has made them particularly effective on the surface. "You have to really spend some time and then you can go for your shot. Whoever is settled, that person needs to take the responsibility and play till the end," she said.

Asked about Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet said India would look to dismiss the dangerous opener early but would not focus only on her. "We definitely want to take her wicket as soon as possible because we know how dangerous she is when she is batting. We want to come up with some solid plans against her, not only against her, but all the batters," she said.

Composure and Fan Support

Harmanpreet also played down the importance of the toss, saying it was beyond a captain's control. "I don't put any pressure on myself because toss is something which I feel is not in my control. We have been playing here for almost two weeks. We know the conditions, the pitch, and I think it is all about trusting your plans, trusting your gut feeling and backing them," she said.

The India captain also called for composure in what promises to be a high-pressure final. "We have seen whenever we are trying to do something special or something extraordinary, we have always made so many mistakes," she said. "Tomorrow's match is all about trusting yourself and trying to make fewer mistakes on the field. The team which makes fewer mistakes in an important game has more chances to win."

Harmanpreet was also hopeful of a strong turnout from Indian fans, saying their support can provide an additional boost to the players. "They have been our biggest strength whenever we are playing. They come and cheer for us. They play a big part in our lives," she said. "When the stadium is packed, you feel more positive and you want to do more for your team. They mean a lot to us and hopefully they will come and cheer for the teams tomorrow."