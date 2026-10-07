Harmanpreet Kaur Redefined Women's Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur's career has been defined by landmark innings, record-breaking longevity and milestones that have mirrored the rise of Indian women's cricket.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with the gold medal after the win over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games women's cricket final in Nagoya, Japan, September 26, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the captaincy after leading India to their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title and two successive Asian Games gold medals.

Her leadership journey began in 2012 before she became India's regular T20I captain in 2016 and all-format captain in 2022.

Harmanpreet captained India in a record 155 T20Is and this year became women's cricket's most-capped international player.

Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the India captaincy with a legacy few can match -- a maiden Women's Cricket World Cup title, two Asian Games gold medals and a record-breaking run as T20I skipper.

Her career has been defined by landmark innings, record-breaking longevity and milestones that have mirrored the rise of Indian women's cricket.

From Surprise Captain to India's Leader

Harmanpreet's leadership journey began unexpectedly in 2012 when injuries to Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami forced the young all-rounder to captain India in the T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. She responded with an 18-run victory.

She became India's regular T20I captain in 2016 and took over the ODI and Test teams in 2022 after Mithali's retirement.

The Life-Changing 171

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur holds records as the most-capped international player in women's cricket and the first to captain in 150 T20Is. Photograph: BCCI

Her most iconic performance came in the 2017 women's cricket World Cup semifinal against Australia. She smashed an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls to power India into the final.

She has often described the innings as the one that changed her life, while its impact extended far beyond the scorecard, becoming a defining moment in the growth of women's cricket in India.

Milestones That Shaped a Legendary Career

IMAGE: India secured a dominant 270-run victory against England in the first-ever Women's Test held at Lord's from July 10-13, 2026. Photograph:BCCI Women/X

A year later, she added another landmark, becoming the first Indian woman to score a T20I century. Her unbeaten 103 against New Zealand at the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup came off just 51 balls and featured eight sixes and seven fours.

The records kept coming.

In 2019, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer, male or female, to play 100 T20Is.

In June 2026, she became the first player in the world to reach 200 T20Is, achieving the feat against South Africa in Manchester -- the same city where she had made her T20I debut 17 years earlier.

Extraordinary Longevity

Her durability reached another landmark in February 2026, when she became the most-capped woman in international cricket, overtaking New Zealand's Suzie Bates with her 356th appearance for India.

Later that year, she became the first captain in international cricket, men's or women's, to lead a team in 150 T20Is.

Equalling Kapil and Dhoni's Feat

IMAGE: Harmanpreet led India to the ICC Women's ODI World Cup title in November 2025. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

But the crowning achievement of Harmanpreet's leadership came in November 2025. She captained India to their maiden women's ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final.

In doing so, she became the first Indian woman and only the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and M S Dhoni to lift a senior 50-over World Cup.

She added another major honour in 2026, leading India to a second successive Asian Games gold in Japan. Harmanpreet had also been part of the gold-medal winning side at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, while she led India to silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Since making her international debut in 2009, Harmanpreet has grown into one of the most experienced figures in women's cricket. By February 2026, she had scored 4,409 ODI runs, 200 Test runs and 3,820 T20I runs, with eight international centuries and 38 fifties.

Big Bash League Debut

Her influence also stretched beyond India. In 2016, she became the first Indian woman to sign for an overseas T20 franchise when she joined Sydney Thunder in Australia's Women's Big Bash League.

The Arjuna Award followed in 2017, recognising her contribution to Indian cricket.

Stepping Down With Pride

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership tenure coincided with the rise of Indian women's cricket. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

After a BCCI review meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Harmanpreet decided to step down as captain across formats.

She acknowledged the difficult decisions and criticism that came with the role but said she leaves convinced India are in a strong position.

'I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had,' she said.

Harmanpreet thanked her teammates, coaches, support staff, management, BCCI, family and fans, adding that she remains committed to Indian cricket.

'Captaincy ends. The journey continues,' she said, bringing an extraordinary leadership chapter to a close.