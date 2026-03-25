ODI World Cup Victory Fuels India's T20 World Cup Ambitions, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur said their ODI World Cup victory has significantly boosted the team's confidence and self-belief as they hope to repeat their success in T20 World Cup later this year.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's maiden ICC ODI World Cup title win in November last year provided the women's cricket team with crucial confidence and self-belief.

Harmanpreet Kaur emphasised that winning titles is vital for recognition and inspiring future generations of women cricketers.

The India women's cricket team aims to replicate their ODI success in the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled from June 12 to July 5 in the United Kingdom.

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed gratitude for having a stand named in her honour at the Omaxe Stadium, an emotional moment for the captain.

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said last year's ODI World Cup crown at home gave the side much-needed confidence and self belief to win more titles anywhere in the world. India defeated South Africa in Navi Mumbai to win their maiden ICC title in November last year.

And that achievement has instilled self belief in the side to repeat the feat in the Women's T20 World Cup, to be staged in the United Kingdom from June 12 to July 5.

The Importance Of Winning Titles

"Look, I believe that in any field, you have to do something special, you have to win a title, only then do you get recognition. Otherwise, it feels like all the hard work goes to waste," Harmanpreet on the sidelines of the naming ceremony of a stand in her honour at the Omaxe Stadium in Dwarka.

"Not just our team, but all the women cricketers before us have put in immense effort, often even spending from their own pockets. So, winning a title was very important. And after achieving that, the response we are getting from Indian fans, the media, and everyone else is a very big thing for us."

'Playing all three formats together challenging'

Talking about the huge expectations from fans to repeat the feat in this year's T20 World Cup, the skipper said: "We'll try our best (to win T20 World Cup). Last World Cup gave us confidence, and now we have the belief that we can win the World Cup anywhere in the world."

India toured Australia recently for a multi-format series, which included three T20Is, as many ODIs and a one-off pink ball Test. India lost the series 4-12 on points, but according to Harmanpreet the tour was a big learning experience.

"Such a multi-format series should happen because it gives you a lot of challenges. After every week, you have to play a different format, so I think this is a totally different experience," she said. "As cricketers, we have never gone through such an experience. Earlier, we mostly played either T20s or ODIs, but playing all three formats together was a bit challenging."

The multi-format series started with the T20s which India won 2-1 before losing the ODI rubber 0-3 and also the lone Test.

Stand Dedicated To Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet said it was a emotional moment for her to see a stand being dedicated to her at the Omaxe Stadium in Delhi. The stadium is yet to be recognised by the BCCI.

"There has been no formal confirmation yet, the project is expected to be taken up with the BCCI at an appropriate stage," said Omaxe MD Mohit Goel when asked if they have approached the BCCI for recognition.

"We have been planning this project for around 18 months. A lot of feedback was taken from spectators, players and officials to ensure smooth movement and better facilities," Goel added.