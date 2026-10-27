Harmanpreet Kaur Rises in ODI Rankings, Mandhana Loses Top Spot

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has surged two places, while skipper Smriti Mandhana lost her top position to South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur rose two rungs to 8th in ICC Women's ODI Rankings. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up two places to eighth in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings.

Smriti Mandhana has dropped from the top spot in ODI rankings, now held by Laura Wolvaardt.

Deepti Sharma achieved a century in a recent ODI and improved her rankings in batting, bowling, and all-rounders' lists.

Youngster Pratika Rawal secured a career-best 21st position in the ODI batters' list.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana both gained one spot in the updated T20I batting rankings.

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday gained two places to be eighth in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings. However, current skipper Smriti Mandhana lost her top position to South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt after scores of 32 and 0 in the recent fixtures against Zimbabwe.

Key Movements in ODI Rankings

In the second ODI against the African nation, Harmanpreet and all-rounder Deepti Sharma scored a century each to give their team an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Harmanpreet had stepped down from captaincy after leading the team to a second successive Asian Games gold in Japan.

Deepti gained four positions to jump to 23rd in the batters' list and also gained two places to be fourth in the all-rounders' rankings. In the bowlers' list too, she moved up a spot to be eighth, the ICC stated.

Other Notable Performances

There is also a new career-best ranking for India youngster Pratika Rawal (up seven rungs to 21st) in the list for ODI batters, while Zimbabwe trio Modester Mupachikwa (up five spots to 39th), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (up four slots to 47th), Beloved Biza (up 16 places to 56th) also made ground in this list. In the updated T20I rankings, Shafali Verma (third) and Mandhana (fourth) gained one spot to go up in the list of batters.