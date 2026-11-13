Harmanpreet Kaur gets her own wax statue!

Harmanpreet Kaur's wax statue was unveiled at the Historical Museum at Nahargarh in Jaipur on Friday, marking a proud moment for the celebrated sportswoman.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur poses for a picture with her wax statue during its unveiling at the Rajasthan International Centre, in Jaipur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled her wax statue at a museum in Jaipur on Friday.

The statue was crafted by the Historical Museum at Nahargarh and will be put on display.

Kaur expressed her pride and thanked the people who crafted the statue.

The statue commemorates India's Women's ODI World Cup victory under Kaur's captaincy in November 2025.

The Jaipur Wax Museum had announced plans to install her wax statue following the historic win.

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled her wax statue at a museum here on Friday and described it as a proud moment for her.

A Proud Moment For Indian Cricket

The statue, crafted by the Historical Museum at Nahargarh, will be put on display.

Kaur said she was seeing her wax statue for the first time and thanked the people who crafted it.

India won the Women's ODI World Cup under Kaur's captaincy in November 2025.

Following the historic victory, the Jaipur Wax Museum had announced plans to install her wax statue.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Jaipur Wax Museum Founder Anup Srivastava pose for a picture with her wax statue during its unveiling at the Rajasthan International Centre. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur during the unveiling of her wax statue. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com