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Harmanpreet Kaur roars back to form with 91 against Zimbabwe, turns emotional

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V. October 20, 2026 22:33 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made an emotional comeback as she smashed an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe, ending a long lean patch and crediting her coaches for the powerful performance.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur returned to form with an unbeaten 41-ball 91 in the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
  • The knock ended a lean patch for the former India captain, who hadn't scored a half-century in her last 10 matches.
  • She became emotional and broke down in tears during a post-innings chat with commentators.
  • Harmanpreet credited former coach WV Raman's words and her batting coach for her return to form.
  • The innings included 10 fours and five sixes, showcasing powerful hitting.

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday got emotional after smashing an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20 in Raipur.

Harmanpreet had not recorded a half-century in her last 10 matches.

 

The right-handed batter did not have much success with the bat in the Women's T20 Asia Cup as well as the Asian Games. India won both those events comfortably.

"It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field," Harmanpreet told the broadcaster during the innings break.

Emotional Return To Form

The 37-year-old, who stepped down as India captain across formats before the home T20I series against Zimbabwe, was not able to control her tears in a post innings chat with the on air commentators.

W V Raman, who was also the head coach of the Indian women's team, was speaking with Harmanpreet when the latter broke down.

"I just wanted to enjoy myself, just wanted to bat as long as possible, and glad that I was able to do that. I think should give credit to you also (to W V Raman).

"The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, 'Now you do what you want to do,' and that's what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words."

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Crediting Coaches and Hard Work

The right-handed batter, who smashed 10 fours and five sixes including some meaty blows down the ground, also credited her work in the nets.

"After the Asian Games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya (her batting coach), who's been working really hard on me and today's batting was all him," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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