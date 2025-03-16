HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Harmanpreet hails MI bowlers after WPL triumph

Harmanpreet hails MI bowlers after WPL triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 16, 2025 01:44 IST

'We wanted to keep things simple and as a team, we did that.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Natalie Sciver-Brunt celebrates after dismissing Marizanne Kapp. Photograph: BCCI

An ecstatic Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur credited her bowlers for robustly defending a modest target of 150 in the WPL 2025 final against Delhi Capitals, saying they made it look like 180 with their superb efforts.

Harmanpreet smashed a brilliant 66 off 44 balls to rally MI to 149/7 and then made some fine bowling changes in pressure situations to restrict DC to 141/9 with three wickets from Nat Sciver-Brunt, and breakthroughs from Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail.

"We took calculated risks and that helped us. 150 (149) was not a decent total, but in matches like that, pressure games, it always looks like 180 and credit goes to our bowlers," Harmanpreet said at the post-tournament presentation ceremony.

"They (bowlers) had that belief they could give us breakthroughs in the Powerplay. They (Ismail and Sciver-Brunt) created that opportunity for us and got us the game. Really happy the way everyone bowled in the team today. We made things very clear for everyone, had one-to-one meetings to clear their roles."

The key to the success was keeping things simple while doing the right things again and again, Harmanpreet said after guiding his team to second WPL title.

"It is all about being there and doing the right things again and again. We wanted to keep things simple and as a team, we did that."              

On her batting, she said: "It was not easy when I went in. But I had that belief that if I stayed there and kept rotating strike, and with Nat (Sciver-Brunt) there, I did not need to take risks. Just wanted to support her."

She termed their 89-run stand as "amazing".

Meg Lanning, the DC captain, who lost her third straight WPL final gave credit where it's due.    

"Chasing 150 was a pretty good target for us, one more partnership could have been enough but proud of the team. There's any right or wrong way to do it, performing on the night is important and Mumbai were too good tonight," the multiple World Cup winning former Australian women's team skipper said.

 

"We haven't been able to put our best performance in the final on the board, which is disappointing but that's cricket. It has just not happened for us. We are bitterly disappointed, we put ourselves in a good position but couldn't finish it off."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
