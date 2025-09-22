HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Harman and Co upbeat as they chase elusive WC title

Source: PTI
September 22, 2025 16:38 IST

'We are going to play in front of a huge crowd in India, and it's going to be a memorable campaign and we are ready for it.'

The India's women's team will go into the ICC Women's World Cup on the back of a just-concluded 1-2 ODI series loss to Australia 

IMAGE: The India's women's team will go into the ICC Women's World Cup on the back of a just-concluded 1-2 ODI series loss to Australia. Photograph: BCCI Women

Competing in the women's ODI World Cup at home will be challenging but the Indian team is determined to clinch the coveted trophy, spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana said on Monday.

Tournament co-hosts India and Sri Lanka will face off in the opening game of the competition in Guwahati on September 30. India have never won the World Cup.

 

"It's going to be interesting and challenging, especially since we are going to play at home. It's a special feeling. And it's even more special for Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur), as she's been playing cricket for so many years now. Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup," Rana told JioHotstar.

The senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma remarked it will also be an ‘important' tournament for head coach Amol Muzumdar.

"Whenever we play a bilateral series, the World Cup trophy keeps coming to our mind and this is Amol Muzumdar sir's first World Cup, so it's important and special,” Deepti said.

"We are going to play in front of a huge crowd in India, and it's going to be a memorable campaign and we are ready for it," she added.

Both Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh credited the Women's Premier League (WPL) for providing exposure to Indian players.

"It gives us the stage to play alongside and against top-class players from around the world. You also get to learn from elite foreign coaches, their strategies, how they think, and how they react in key moments," Rana said.

Ghosh said, "Playing with overseas players also helps a lot. Their plans and strategies are very different, and knowing that gives me an advantage. It allows me to understand what strategy they will use if I play alongside or against them."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
