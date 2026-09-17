Haris Rauf: 'I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series'

Pakistan's prominent white-ball pacer, Haris Rauf, is actively seeking a return to Test cricket, aiming to bolster the national team's struggling pace attack ahead of their crucial series against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf has been predominantly a white-ball player, his only Test coming against England in 2022. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Haris Rauf, primarily a white-ball bowler, is keen to play Test cricket and has expressed his availability for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Test team is currently struggling, sitting at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table after a 3-0 defeat to England and an 11-point deduction.

The team's pace department showed significant weaknesses in the recent England series, with Mohammad Abbas being the only notable performer.

Rauf believes playing the longer format will help him improve and sees the upcoming series as an opportunity for preparation.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has opened up on his desire to play the longer format ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Rauf has featured in only 14 first-class games, taking 47 wickets at an average of 27.04, with three five-fors, including best figures of 6/47.

Rauf's Test Ambitions

The 32-year-old, who has up until now focussed only on white-ball cricket -- his only Test for Pakistan came against England back in 2022, where he took a solitary wicket -- is looking to break into the Test squad following the team's recent struggles. Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan in November.

The series is of massive importance to Pakistan, who are languishing at 9th, bottom in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

'There is always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket,' Rauf said, as quoted by ICC.

'I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need (of a fast bowler). Let us see what happens in the future,' he added.

Pakistan's Pace Department Woes

Following a 3-0 defeat to England in their latest series, Pakistan sit ninth in the standings after an 11-point deduction for slow over-rate in the final Test at Edgbaston, with their point percentage being a shambolic 4.63.

Pakistan’s struggles in the pace department were evident in the England series. Mohammad Abbas was the lone standout for them in the pace department with 13 wickets coming at an average of 25.38.

In comparison, Ollie Robinson, who was the leading wicket-taker in the series, had 21 scalps at 8.76, while Josh Tongue picked up 19 wickets at 16.31. Jofra Archer also made a steady impact with 12 wickets. Rauf is hoping to bridge this gap in the pace department in the upcoming tours.

Focus on Longer Format Improvement

Rauf has established himself primarily as a white-ball bowler, racking in over 143 appearances across ODIs and T20Is, picking up 234 wickets. “You look to improve yourself by playing the longer format whenever you get time. I had time to work on myself right now with the series against Sri Lanka and England coming up so I am looking to avail it. This is the best preparation," he signed off.