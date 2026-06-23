IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians exit looms amid KKR, Royals trade talks

Speculation mounts as Hardik Pandya's potential departure from Mumbai Indians sparks trade interest from Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, with a captaincy role possibly awaiting him at KKR.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya endured a difficult 2026 IPL season, struggling for consistency with both bat and ball as Mumbai Indians finished 9th on the 10-team table. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya is reportedly leaving Mumbai Indians after a challenging second stint with the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have both expressed interest in a potential trade for Pandya.

Discussions with KKR are reportedly advanced, with the possibility of Pandya taking on a captaincy role.

Rajasthan Royals' interest might involve a trade for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but a captaincy role for Pandya is less likely.

IPL trade rules mandate franchise-to-franchise discussions and require player consent for any transfer to proceed.

Hardik Pandya is on his way out of Mumbai Indians and the five-time IPL winners have at least got two feelers for a potential trade -- one from Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders and the other from Rajasthan Royals.

There have been multiple discussions between the top management of KKR and the owners of Mumbai Indians over a swap, an IPL insider privy to the development said on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya's second coming to Mumbai Indians has been a tumultuous one with only one entry into the play-offs under his leadership.

Kolkata Knight Riders Leading The Race For Pandya

"Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season. The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, so at that time IPL trade wasn't the biggest priority." the source informed.

"However, it has been learned that KKR has again approached MI top leadership and there has been a few rounds of discussion."

It is a given that if Pandya goes to KKR either for an all-cash deal or a trade-off, the captaincy is there for the taking as Rinku Singh at this point doesn't look to be a suitable option. However the source couldn't confirm when asked whether MI wants an all-cash deal for the star India all-rounder or a trade-off.

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Understanding IPL Trade Regulations

The IPL transfer rule states clearly that a player can't have any sort of discussion individually with any other franchise with regards to a trade.

The rule states that it is only a franchise to franchise discussion that can happen but it is also stated that without a player's consent, there can't be a trade. In case the player doesn't give a consent, then he has to be released back to the auction pool.

Rajasthan Royals' Interest And Captaincy Prospects

The second offer that has come MI's way is learnt to be a trade off between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pandya but one can't say with a lot of surety whether talks have progressed to an advanced stage.

However with Royals looking at Assam star Riyan Parag as a long-term captain, it will be difficult for Pandya to get a leadership role.

If Pandya's transfer sees light of the day, KKR looks a far more viable option at the moment compared to Rajasthan Royals.