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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead Mumbai Indians Against RCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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May 06, 2026 19:20 IST

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Mumbai Indians fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Hardik Pandya is expected to recover from back spasms and lead the team in their crucial IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has scored 186 runs and taken four wickets so far in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya is expected to be fit for the next IPL game against RCB after missing the previous match due to back spasms.
  • Mumbai Indians players and staff are travelling to Raipur in separate batches due to logistical reasons.
  • Mumbai Indians are currently ninth in the points table and need to win their remaining matches to keep playoff hopes alive.
  • Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead in Pandya's absence in the last game against LSG.

Skipper Hardik Pandya on Wednesday was not a part of a large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur but is expected to be fit for the next Indian Premier League game against RCB slated on Sunday.

With a five-day gap between their last game on May 4 against Lucknow Super Giants and their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10, the Mumbai Indians players and staff will make their way to Raipur in separate batches.

 

Pandya's Injury Update

Pandya missed MI's last game on Monday against LSG due to a back spasm.

However, his niggle is said to be a minor one and a team source said he was advised rest for the game against LSG. However he will be leading the team in their must-win encounter against the Rajat Patidar led side.

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Logistical Challenges and Team Preparations

There are logistical reasons as well with only a few flight options being there between Mumbai and Raipur. The batch which travelled on Wednesday will not be training in Raipur on Thursday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Must-Win Clash Against RCB

It also remains to be seen how Pandya, who has missed two games due to health-related issues in this edition of IPL, pulls up for the must-win clash against defending champions RCB at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

While Suryakumar Yadav had stepped in to lead in Pandya's absence, opener Ryan Rickelton said after the game against LSG that he did not have much information on the matter.

"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. I'm unaware of the extent of it or how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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