Hardik Pandya's Comeback On September 20?

The all-rounder is expected to use the India A series against Australia A as a route back to the senior side.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is closing in on a return to competitive white-ball cricket, with September 20 a potential comeback date. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya is reportedly close to regaining fitness for white-ball cricket, with a potential return date of September 20.

Hardik has been sidelined since IPL 2026 due to a quadriceps injury and a subsequent leg problem, missing the T20I series against Afghanistan.

His recovery is being closely monitored at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, focusing on his bowling readiness.

Hardik is expected to make his competitive comeback with India A in a three-match one-day series against Australia A in October.

Hardik Pandya's long-awaited return to competitive cricket appears to be moving closer, with the all-rounder reportedly set to regain fitness for white-ball action after another frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Hardik has been out of competitive action since the end of IPL 2026, with a quadriceps injury followed by a further leg problem disrupting his comeback plans.

He was initially expected to return for India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan but was ruled out after the latest setback.

Potential Comeback Date

According to reports, a September 20 return has now emerged as a potential date for Hardik to resume competitive white-ball cricket, although his comeback remains subject to final medical clearance.

The all-rounder's recovery has been closely monitored at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, with particular attention on his bowling readiness. Hardik's ability to contribute with both bat and ball remains central to his value to the Indian team.

His absence has been felt during the Afghanistan series, with India missing the balance provided by a fifth bowler, especially a seam-bowling all-rounder who can also provide power in the middle order.

India A Comeback Route

Hardik is not expected to walk straight back into the senior India side. Instead, his return to competitive cricket could come with India A in the three-match one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry.

The matches are scheduled for October 6, 9 and 11, giving Pandya a controlled route back into competitive cricket before he is considered for another India call-up.

The India A stint could be an important test of his ability to cope with the demands of batting, bowling and fielding across consecutive matches after his latest injury setback.