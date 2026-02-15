Hardik Pandya's 2 AM Tattoo Gift for Mahieka

Hardik Pandya unveils a new tattoo dedicated to his partner, Mahieka Sharma, featuring a symbolic design of two leopards representing their journey together.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's heartfelt tattoo for Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Aliens Tattoo/Instagram

Key Points Hardik Pandya got a new tattoo as a tribute to his partner, Mahieka Sharma.

The tattoo was designed by Sunny Bhanushali and Tushar Marane at Aliens Tattoo.

The design features two leopards symbolising Hardik and Mahieka's journey together.

Just before India’s highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya revealed his new tattoo.

The tattoo was done at Aliens Tattoo by renowned tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and lead artist Tushar Marane worked on its design. The inspiration? Hardik’s partner, Mahieka Sharma.

What began as a mere M on the back of his neck, the design became much more meaningful and symbolically charged.

The final piece depicts two leopards, symbolising their journey together. One leopard is bold and realistic, reflecting strength, ambition, and confidence. The second flows around the first in soft, graceful lines, subtly forming Mahieka’s initial.

Aliens Tattoo shared a video of the process on Instagram, writing, "You guessed it right. It was Hardik Pandya. He walked in at 2 AM with a gift for Mahieka. Not flowers. Not a post. Not a promise that fades. Just one quiet idea—an ‘M’ on the nape. But the design didn’t stop at a letter."