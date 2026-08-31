Pandya, Reddy Likely For Afghanistan T20I series; Bumrah's Return Delayed

India receives a significant boost ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series as key all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are on track for recovery and expected to return to the squad.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, returning from a quadriceps injury, has spent considerable time at the COE over the last 7-8 months. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are all expected to be fit for the Afghanistan T20I series starting September 13.

Pandya is recovering from a quadriceps injury, while Reddy and Sundar are rehabilitating hamstring niggles at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

The national selection committee is likely to pick the Indian squad for the Afghanistan T20Is later this week.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the Afghanistan series but is expected to be fit for the Asian Games.

India has received a major boost ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy expected to recover in time for the three-match series, starting in Delhi on September 13.

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar is also on course to receive his fitness clearance ahead of the Afghanistan series.

All-Rounders Nearing Full Fitness

Pandya, returning from a quadriceps injury, has spent considerable time at the CoE over the last 7-8 months. Meanwhile, Reddy and Sundar have both been sidelined by hamstring niggles.

The three players are currently undergoing rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru under the supervision of V V S Laxman.

The national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are likely to pick the Indian team for the Afghanistan T20Is later this week.

"The practical target is the T20Is against Afghanistan and this will allow Washington Sundar to ease back into the set-up with the shortest format. His workload has gradually increased in the last few weeks, and he could be available for selection for the three T20Is," a source told the Times of India on Monday.

"Both Reddy and Pandya have been at the CoE for a very long time now and only take breaks for personal commitments. Reddy only goes back home during the weekends while Pandya has anyways moved base to Bengaluru," the source added.

Bumrah Likely For Asian Games

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is also training at the CoE, is doubtful for the Afghanistan series but is expected to be fit for the Asian Games later this month.

Bumrah was ruled out of the recently-concluded two-Test tour of Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a knee injury, which he sustained during the ODI series in England in July.

"Bumrah is progressing well. In buildup to the 2027 World Cup, the plan was that he would focus on ODIs and Tests but since the knee injury, the management wants to ease him back with the shortest format first. He is being closely monitored and while the Afghanistan T20Is could be too close for comfort, the Asian Games seem highly likely, provided there are no late surprises," the source told Times of India.