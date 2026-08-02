Hardik Pandya visits Tirumala Temple with Mahieka Sharma, sports tonsured head

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya, currently recuperating from a series of injuries, made a spiritual visit to the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, accompanied by Mahieka Sharma, sparking widespread discussion after he was seen with a tonsured head.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at Tirumala Temple on Sunday. Photograph: Mufaddal Vohra/X

Key Points Hardik Pandya visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, offering prayers.

The Indian all-rounder was seen with a tonsured head, leading to speculation about a traditional offering or vow.

Pandya has been sidelined from competitive cricket since IPL 2026 due to back stiffness and a thigh injury.

His injuries forced him to miss several international series, including those against Afghanistan, England, and Zimbabwe.

Fans are hopeful that this spiritual visit marks a positive turning point for his return to the field.

Hardik Pandya sought divine blessings at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday. Spotted with a shaved tonsure, the India all-rounder, who has been sidelined by injury for the past few months, was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma as the couple offered prayers at one of the country's most revered temples.

Spiritual Visit and Speculation

Dressed in traditional white attire, Pandya and Mahieka were seen walking through the temple premises before seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The 32-year-old's tonsured head fuelled speculation online, with many linking it to the long-standing tradition of devotees offering their hair at the Tirumala shrine as an act of faith, gratitude or fulfilment of a vow. The all-rounder, however, has not revealed the reason behind the change in appearance.

Career Crossroads Amidst Injury

The spiritual visit comes at a significant phase in Pandya's career. The star all-rounder has been out of competitive cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2026. He initially struggled with back stiffness before suffering a thigh injury that prolonged his absence from the game. The injuries forced him to miss India's limited-overs series against Afghanistan, the ODI and T20I tour of England, and the white-ball series in Zimbabwe.

Hopes for a Comeback

Pandya was last seen in action leading the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2026, a campaign that ended in disappointment as the five-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs. With his rehabilitation continuing, fans will hope the temple visit marks the beginning of a successful return to the field for one of India's most influential all-rounders.