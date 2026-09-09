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Hardik Pandya Set To Return To Action For India A

By REDIFF CRICKET
Updated: September 09, 2026 15:38 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, returning from a quadriceps injury, has spent considerable time at the COE over the last 7-8 months. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named in the India A squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia to be played in Puducherry.

However, Pandya's inclusion is once again subject to getting fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, where he has been working on his recovery from the last 7-8 months.

He last played a competitive match, for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2026 in May.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was named India A captain for the three-match one-day series against Australia A.

 

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal was captain India A in the two four-day match series against Australia A.

Sai Sudharan Set To Be Back

Sai Sudharsan is also set to make a comeback after being named vice-captain of the India A squad for the four-day matches after recovering from a foot injury.

Pandya was not picked in the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as he continues his recovery from a quadriceps injury at the CoE in Bengaluru.

Australia's A tour will start with the first four-day match in Puducherry from September 22, followed by the second game from September 29 at the same venue.

The three one-day games will be played on October 6, 9 and 11 in Puducherry.

India A Squads:

India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak

India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.

Note: *Subject to fitness clearance

Australia A Tour of India Schedule:

NoDayDateMatchVenue
1 Tue 22-Sep-26 1st Multi-Day Puducherry
2 Tue 29-Sep-26 2nd Multi-Day Puducherry
3 Tue 06-Oct-26 1st One Day Puducherry
4 Fri 09-Oct-26 2nd One Day Puducherry
5 Sun 11-Oct-26 3rd One Day Puducherry
REDIFF CRICKET

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IndiaHardik PandyaAustraliaPuducherry

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