Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named in the India A squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia to be played in Puducherry.
However, Pandya's inclusion is once again subject to getting fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, where he has been working on his recovery from the last 7-8 months.
He last played a competitive match, for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2026 in May.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was named India A captain for the three-match one-day series against Australia A.
Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal was captain India A in the two four-day match series against Australia A.
Sai Sudharsan is also set to make a comeback after being named vice-captain of the India A squad for the four-day matches after recovering from a foot injury.
Pandya was not picked in the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as he continues his recovery from a quadriceps injury at the CoE in Bengaluru.
Australia's A tour will start with the first four-day match in Puducherry from September 22, followed by the second game from September 29 at the same venue.
The three one-day games will be played on October 6, 9 and 11 in Puducherry.
India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak
India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.
Note: *Subject to fitness clearance
Australia A Tour of India Schedule:
|No
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tue
|22-Sep-26
|1st Multi-Day
|Puducherry
|2
|Tue
|29-Sep-26
|2nd Multi-Day
|Puducherry
|3
|Tue
|06-Oct-26
|1st One Day
|Puducherry
|4
|Fri
|09-Oct-26
|2nd One Day
|Puducherry
|5
|Sun
|11-Oct-26
|3rd One Day
|Puducherry
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