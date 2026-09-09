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Hardik Pandya Is Living Life Kingsize!

By REDIFF CRICKET September 09, 2026 17:46 IST 1 Minute Read
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Hardik Pandya, who has been sidelined from the Indian team for the last 7-8 months due to a quadriceps injury, has been enjoying recovery time with his loved ones.

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in his Instagram post

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in his Instagram post. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya is living it up! The all-rounder, who was named in the India A squad for the coming series against Australia on Wednesday, gave his followers a glimpse of the goings on in his life.

Hardik posted photographs with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya as well as glimpses from his social life as on his Instagram handle and captioned them: 'Been offline but I've never been more alive' with an evil eye ward-off emoji.

Mahieka replied with 'My Rockstar' accompanied with fire emojis.

Hardik, who has been sidelined from the Indian team for the last 7-8 months due to a quadriceps injury, also added pics of him in the gym, playing with his furry friends and one has him donning a veshti.

 

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya with friends in a veshti

Hardik Pandya with Agastya

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya with Agastya and Hardik in the gym

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

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Hardik PandyaLiving Life KingsizeMahieka SharmaInstagramAustralia

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