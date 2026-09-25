Hardik Pandya hit by fresh injury blow as New Zealand return slips away

Hardik Pandya’s comeback has suffered another setback after a fresh right-shin injury, ruling him out of New Zealand tour and forcing the all-rounder into another rehabilitation phase.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya last played for India in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya has suffered a fresh right-shin injury and is set to miss at least three weeks, including India’s white-ball tour of New Zealand.

The all-rounder has been advised complete rest for two weeks, after which BCCI medical officials will assess his rehabilitation plan.

Pandya’s return has been repeatedly delayed by fresh niggles, with setbacks also affecting planned comebacks during the Afghanistan, England and Australia A assignments.

He could now target the Zimbabwe ODIs, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy potentially providing a fitness test beforehand.

Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sustained a fresh injury to his right shin which is all set to rule him out of competitive cricket for at least three weeks including the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Pandya's 'Return To Play' date was set for September 20 and accordingly the selectors picked him for India A for the upcoming One-Day series against Australia A starting October 6.

"This is very unfortunate but Hardik's latest scan reports have revealed an injury to his right shin. He has been advised complete rest for a period of two weeks. BCCI's medical panel head Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has seen his reports and on his return from Japan, will assess him and decide on when he can start his rehabilitation," a BCCI source tracking COE developments said on conditions of anonymity.

New Zealand Tour Now Out of Reach

The New Zealand T20I series starts on October 22, followed by ODI series. There is no chance of Hardik making a comeback by then.

It is understood that BCCI wanted Pandya to travel with the squad to Japan for Asian Games and BCCI's operations team had taken his passport for visa related work.

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Repeated Niggles Disrupt Return Plans

Just before the start of the Afghanistan T20 series, he suddenly developed a shooting pain around his knee while doing his fielding drills.

He, in fact, took a break and decided to take a few days' rest. However, just as he was ready to get fit certificate, the pain resurfaced and scans revealed that there is an injury.

The 32-year-old Pandya is based out of Bengaluru since the end of IPL and now trains at the Centre of Excellence having relocated to the Garden City.

But over the course of last four months, at least thrice (Afghanistan ODIs, England T20Is and now Australia A), the all-rounder has suffered a fresh niggle which has proved to be an impediment towards his comeback.

With New Zealand series also out of his way, Pandya will now have to wait for the Zimbabwe ODIs if he is fit to play or perhaps check his fitness in Vijay Hazare or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.