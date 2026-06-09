HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya Declared Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series

Hardik Pandya Declared Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 11:01 IST

x

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has received full fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, making him available for the crucial upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after recovering from back spasms.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who missed quite a few IPL matches for Mumbai Indians due to back spasms, has been at the CoE in Bengaluru since June 2. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya has been declared fully fit by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
  • He is cleared to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.
  • Pandya missed several IPL matches due to back spasms but has been training at the CoE since June 2, bowling 10 overs in simulations.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fully fit and has been cleared by the Sports Science team of BCCI's Centre of Excellence to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Pandya, who missed quite a few IPL matches for Mumbai Indians due to back spasms, has been at the CoE in Bengaluru since June 2.

 

Hardik Pandya's Return To Full Fitness

"Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs," a BCCI source told PTI.

"There has been no discomfort and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE," the source added.

On Monday, India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had said that although he doesn't have an update on Pandya's fitness status, he believed the all-rounder was doing fine.

Pandya is an important cog in India's white ball set up given the balance he lends to the side with his pace bowling and lusty hits during the death overs. The most relieving aspect is that Pandya is bowling 10 overs in training session which means that he is ready for the rigours of 50-over cricket.

It is, however, not clear whether Pandya will join with the team in Chandigarh for a training session under lights or directly link up in Dharamsala which was the original plan.

Meanwhile, former skipper Rohit Sharma is also at CoE to get a assess his hamstring niggle that kept him out of action for a number of matches for MI during the recent IPL.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas Iyer: Sarpanch Saab To Captain Saab
Shreyas Iyer: Sarpanch Saab To Captain Saab
Inside Hardik's Life: Love, Luxury...
Inside Hardik's Life: Love, Luxury...
Arjun Tendulkar delivers match-winning all-round show
Arjun Tendulkar delivers match-winning all-round show
Hardik Trade, Coaching Shake-Up: What's Next For LSG?
Hardik Trade, Coaching Shake-Up: What's Next For LSG?
'Hardik Pandya Is Done With Mumbai Indians'
'Hardik Pandya Is Done With Mumbai Indians'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

WATCH: BRO Builds Vikramshila Bridge in Just 20 Days, Traffic Restored3:30

WATCH: BRO Builds Vikramshila Bridge in Just 20 Days,...

Army Hero's Mother In Tears: Watch What President Murmu did10:16

Army Hero's Mother In Tears: Watch What President Murmu did

Fresh Snowfall Adds Magical Charm to Bhalesa's Scenic Valleys1:12

Fresh Snowfall Adds Magical Charm to Bhalesa's Scenic...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO