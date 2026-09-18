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Hadrik Pandya's comeback hinges on 10-over readiness, confirms Gautam Gambhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V September 18, 2026 00:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's head coach Gautam Gambhir provides a crucial update on star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness, indicating he is not yet ready for a full 10-over spell and will not be rushed back into international cricket.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is expected to make his competitive comeback with India A in a three-match one-day series against Australia A in October. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya is currently unable to bowl a full 10-over quota in the 50-overs format.
  • India's head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed Pandya will not be rushed back into international cricket.
  • Gambhir suggested that both Pandya and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could play together once Pandya regains full bowling fitness.
  • Pandya's return is contingent on his ability to contribute as a genuine all-rounder, especially in the ODI format.
  • He was named in the India A squad for a one-day series against Australia A, pending final fitness clearance.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said Hardik Pandya is not yet ready to bowl the full quota of 10 overs of the 50-overs format and stressed that the star all-rounder will not be rushed back into international cricket.

Pandya, a key component of India's limited-overs setup, has often been managed carefully because of his fitness issues and workload.

      • Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit's T20I century record

Gambhir's Strategy For All-Rounders

Gambhir also suggested that once Pandya regains full bowling fitness, India could accommodate both him and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI.

"Hardik Pandya cannot bowl 10 overs at the moment. We don't want to rush him into international cricket. When he is fit, there is a possibility of both he and Nitish playing," Gambhir said.

 

The coach's comments, coming after India's 127-hammering of Afghanistan in the third T20I for a 3-0 series sweep, indicate that Pandya's return will depend on his ability to contribute as a genuine all-rounder rather than being picked solely for his batting, with the management looking to utilise him more in the ODI format.

Pandya had been named in the India A squad for the one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry, pending final fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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