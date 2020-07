July 19, 2020 20:36 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya posted this awwdorable photograph on his Instagram page. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Bring out the heart emojis!

Looks like Hardik Pandya's love for his beautiful wife Natasa has only grown with time.

The parents-to-be posted a sweet picture on Instagram for a photo shoot where the two are lovingly gazing into each other's eyes.

If eyes could speak, this picture would have a thousand words written all over. Or like Alison Krauss sang: You say it best, when you say nothing at all.