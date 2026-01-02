HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hardik Can't Take His Eyes Off Mahieka

Hardik Can't Take His Eyes Off Mahieka

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 15:00 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma made for a picture-perfect pair at a friend's wedding, both donning matching red outfits as they celebrated the festive occasion together.

The couple's chemistry was on full display, with Hardik unable to take his eyes off Mahieka.

Hardik Pandya

They also rang in 2026 together, with Mahieka sharing a heartfelt long-distance darshan of Hardik's mother on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya

Off the field, Hardik continued to shine for India. In December, he played a match-winning innings against South Africa and afterward gave a heartfelt shoutout to Mahieka, saying, 'A special mention to my partner. A lot of great things have happened; she's been nothing but the best to me ever since she came into my life' in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hardik Reveals Rockstar Mindset Behind His Return
Hardik Reveals Rockstar Mindset Behind His Return
Hardik Slams Paparazzi
Hardik Slams Paparazzi
What makes Hardik Pandya special
What makes Hardik Pandya special
Gambhir-Hardik's Intense Chat Sparks Buzz!
Gambhir-Hardik's Intense Chat Sparks Buzz!
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Indian Army protects nation above 13,000 ft amid tough terrain in Pir Panjal Ranges3:40

Indian Army protects nation above 13,000 ft amid tough...

Drone footage captures stunning snow-covered landscapes of Sonamarg in Ganderbal2:00

Drone footage captures stunning snow-covered landscapes...

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO