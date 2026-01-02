Hardik Can't Take His Eyes Off Mahieka

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma made for a picture-perfect pair at a friend's wedding, both donning matching red outfits as they celebrated the festive occasion together.

The couple's chemistry was on full display, with Hardik unable to take his eyes off Mahieka.

They also rang in 2026 together, with Mahieka sharing a heartfelt long-distance darshan of Hardik's mother on Instagram.

Off the field, Hardik continued to shine for India. In December, he played a match-winning innings against South Africa and afterward gave a heartfelt shoutout to Mahieka, saying, 'A special mention to my partner. A lot of great things have happened; she's been nothing but the best to me ever since she came into my life' in a video posted on BCCI.TV.