Hardik back in the nets, trains with Indian team

Source:

Edited By:

January 13, 2020 14:09 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is recovering following a back surgery in October 2019. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recovering from a back surgery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Pandya was withdrawn from the India A squad for the New Zealand tour at the last minute having not fully recovered from the back surgery. He was last seen in India colours in a T20I against South Africa.

At the nets, Hardik was first seen hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Hardik underwent a back surgery in London in October 2019 and since that has been undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, despite being an optional practice, almost all members of the team were seen at the training session.

India take on Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series in Mumbai on Tuesday.