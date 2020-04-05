Harbhajan thanks doctors, nurses for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown

Source:

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh expressed gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

As India continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Saturday, expressed gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers who are putting their lives at risk in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors, nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one who is out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey," Harbhajan tweeted.

As the world grapples with pandemic, all sporting activities are either postponed or stand cancelled.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.