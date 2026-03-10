Harbhajan Singh slams Kirti Azad for 'politicising' Team India's temple visit with trophy

'It's absurd that someone is politicising the players taking the trophy to a temple. Kirti himself is a former cricketer.'

IMAGE: Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC chairman Jay Shah visited the Tekri Temple in Ahmedabad following India's win in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Screengrab via ANI Video

Key Points Harbhajan Singh criticised Kirti Azad for questioning Team India's temple visit with T20 World Cup trophy.

Harbhajan alleged that Azad was politicising the incident.

The former spinner also said he was expecting a larger reward for the victorious Men in Blue from the BCCI.

Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh criticised Trinamool Congress MP and World Cup-winner Kirti Azad for questioning Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC chairman Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

Team India made history by becoming the first-ever side to defend the title following a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Following the win, Suryakumar, Gambhir, and Shah took visited the Hanuman Tekri Temple in Ahmedabad, carrying the trophy along to offer prayers and seek blessings for their historic triumph.

Azad in his post on 'X' criticised the trio and questioned the move, saying that a sportsperson or sports does not belong to any religion or caste but only to the sport

Azad, who was part of the 1983 world Cup-winning Indian squad, wrote: "When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian in the team. We brought the trophy to our religious birth place, our motherland India Bharat Hindustan. Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged."

'Don't prioritise politics over sportsmanship'

In response, Harbhajan accused Azad of politicising the incident. He said Azad's remarks were surprising and added that as a former cricketer, he should not prioritise politics over sportsmanship.

"It's absurd that someone is politicising the players taking the trophy to a temple. Kirti himself is a former cricketer, so I didn't expect him to say such a thing. Perhaps he's prioritising politics more and has forgotten he's a sportsman," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan also commented that he expected a larger reward for the victorious Men in Blue than the Rs 131 crore (Rs 1.31 billion) prize money announced by the BCCI.

"I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is."