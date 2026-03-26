Harbhajan Singh shares expertise with young spinners at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Harbhajan Singh mentored emerging off-spinners at a BCCI training camp, sharing his expertise to nurture the next generation of spin bowlers.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh with trainees at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photographs: BCCI/X

Key Points Harbhajan Singh led a specialised training camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The camp provided technical and tactical inputs to young spinners from the High Performance monitoring group.

Promising off-spinners like Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, and Saransh Jain participated.

The initiative is part of the BCCI's efforts to prepare young players for top-tier cricket by involving former players in coaching roles.

Former India player Harbhajan Singh on Thursday conducted a specialised training camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While working with bowlers from the High Performance monitoring group, he provided technical and tactical inputs to the spinners.

"One of India's greatest spinners Mr. Harbhajan Singh worked with the off spinners from the High Performance monitoring group and the Emerging Off Spinners at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence.

"From technical knowledge to tactical planning the sessions were enriching for the participants who gained perspectives from the legend himself on various aspects that were covered through simulating scenarios and conditions," the BCCI posted on its 'X' handle.

Participants in the spin bowling camp

The camp included promising off-spinners such as Tanush Kotian (Mumbai), Himanshu Singh (Mumbai), and Saransh Jain (Madhya Pradesh).

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan has taken 417 Test wickets, including a historic hat-trick against Australia, and played a key role in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning squads.

BCCI's initiative to develop young talent

This initiative is part of the BCCI's efforts to prepare young players for top-tier cricket, revitalising the practice of involving former stalwarts in coaching.

Earlier this month, former India pacer Zaheer Khan conducted a three-day specialised red-ball training camp for high-performance fast bowlers at the CoE.