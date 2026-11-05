Happy Birthday King Kohli: From Teenage Prodigy To Global Icon

As Virat Kohli turns 38 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, he continues to add to a legacy built on consistency, intensity, and an extraordinary appetite for runs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli's journey to the top began in 2008 when he led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in Malaysia..

Kohli is the first batter in ODI history to score 13,000 runs while batting at number three.

At 38, Kohli's hunger for runs and ability to influence big matches remain undiminished.

From a teenage World Cup-winning captain to one of the most feared batters in international cricket, Virat Kohli has conquered almost every frontier the game has placed before him.



As he turns 38 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Kohli continues to add to a legacy built on consistency, intensity, and an extraordinary appetite for runs.

Kohli's journey to the top began in 2008 when he led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in Malaysia. His performances in the tournament announced the arrival of a special talent, but few could have predicted the scale of his achievements over the next 18 years.



He went on to become one of the finest batters across formats, combining technical discipline with an aggressive approach that made him particularly dangerous in run-chases. His ability to thrive under pressure earned him the moniker of 'modern-day chase master'.

Kohli stepped away from T20 Internationals after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, bringing an end to a format in which he had established himself as one of the country's most dependable performers.

He announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, but continued to remain a central figure in India's ODI plans.



His decision to focus on the 50-over format has not diminished his influence.

Instead, Kohli has continued to underline his value with performances that have added fresh milestones to an already remarkable career.

Kohli Breaks Tendulkar Barrier

On the eve of his 38th birthday, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record to become the highest run-scorer in run chases in ODIs. He achieved the remarkable feat during the series opener against New Zealand in Auckland.



He also became the first batter in ODI history to score 13,000 runs while batting at number three, a position he has made his own through years of consistency.

Prolific Scorer Across Formats

With more than 51 ODI centuries and over 80 international hundreds, Kohli remains among the most prolific run-makers the game has seen. His ODI average continues to stay well above 57, reflecting his remarkable consistency.



His record in global tournaments is equally impressive.



Kohli scored 765 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup -- the highest aggregate by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.

His performances across ICC events have also brought him several Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match honours.

Another distinction that sets him apart is his achievement of reaching the world number one ranking in all three formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is -- making him the only Indian cricketer to have done so.



At 38, Kohli's career has entered a different phase, with his international commitments centred on ODIs. But his hunger for runs and ability to influence big matches remain undiminished.