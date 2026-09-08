Shubman Gill Turns 27: The Key Milestones That Define India's Young Captain

Shubman Gill, India's dynamic Test and ODI captain, celebrated his 27th birthday, reflecting on a stellar career marked by record-breaking achievements and a seamless transition from a promising young talent to a pivotal leader in Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's rise through the ranks has been defined by consistency across formats. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Key Points Shubman Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, celebrated his 27th birthday, having transitioned from a young prodigy to a key leader in Indian cricket.

He holds the record for the fastest player to reach 2,000 and 2,500 ODI runs and is the youngest to score an ODI double century.

Gill made a significant impact in his debut Test series in Australia (2020-21) and has since scored 11 Test centuries and nine ODI centuries.

As captain, Gill led India to a 2-2 Test series draw in England in 2025, scoring 754 runs, the second-highest by a captain in a Test series.

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill turned 27 on September 8, 2026, Tuesday, marking another milestone in his journey from highly rated young prodigy to dependable leader.

Over the years, he has established himself as the cornerstone of India's batting line-up while steadily growing into the leadership role.

Born on September 8, 1999, in Punjab's Fazilka district, Gill's rise through the ranks has been defined by consistency across formats -- from capturing the spotlight as the Player of the Tournament during India's victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign to establishing himself as a mainstay in the Indian team.

Record-Breaking Batting Prowess

The stylish opener holds the distinction of being the fastest player in ODI history to reach both 2,000 and 2,500 runs, and the youngest player to score a double century in One-Day Internationals.

Gill made his ODI debut in 2019, but it was during his first Test series in Australia in 2020-21 that he announced himself on the international stage.

He scored 45 and 35 on debut at the MCG, followed it up with a half-century in Sydney, and then produced a fluent 91 in India’s thrilling series-clinching victory at the Gabba. His maiden Test century came in Chattogram the following year.

Just a month later, aged 23, Gill became the youngest batter to score an ODI double-century when he smashed 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand.

He went on to amass more than 350 runs during India’s run to the 2023 World Cup final and was also part of the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy last year.

Gill also played a crucial role in India's 4-1 Test series win over England at home in 2024, scoring centuries in Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala, a 91 in Rajkot and a valuable 52 in the second innings under challenging conditions in Ranchi.

Leadership And IPL Success

In the IPL, Gill took over as captain of Gujarat Titans in 2024 following Hardik Pandya’s departure and guided the franchise to the play-offs the next season.

He continued his strong run with the bat, scoring 650 runs in IPL 2025, the fourth-highest tally that year. Gill was even more prolific in IPL 2026, raking up 732 runs, the second-highest aggregate behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

After Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket last year, Gill was named India’s Test captain for the 2025 tour of England.

He enjoyed a memorable debut as India's Test captain. He amassed 754 runs against England at an impressive average of 75.40, including four centuries and a career-best 269.

Gill's record-breaking run with the bat helped India secure a creditable 2-2 draw away from home.

His tally was the second-highest ever by a captain in a Test series, behind Australian great Don Bradman's 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes. Gill recently led India to a 1-0 win in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

Overall Career Statistics

Overall, Gill has built an impressive record across formats, establishing himself as one of India’s leading batters.

In 43 Tests, he has scored 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His ODI numbers are even more striking, with 3,379 runs from 67 matches at an outstanding average of 60.33, including nine centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a best of 208.

In T20Is, Gill has accumulated 869 runs in 36 appearances at a strike rate of 138.59, including a century.