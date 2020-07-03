'Happy birthday Harbhajan, the modern day Thiruvalluvar'

July 03, 2020 19:18 IST

'Happy birthday, Thirubhajan Singh.'

IMAGE: India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on July 3. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram

India's former and current players took to social media to wish ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on his 40th birthday, on Friday.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead," said India captain Virat Kohli on Twitter.



Kohli also shared a throwback picture on Instagram in which he taunted the birthday boy on his footballing skills. "Wish you a very happy bday paji. God Bless. Kick improve karlo please (please improve your football kicks)," said the India skipper.





India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called Harbhajan the 'modern day Thiruvalluvar'.



"Apart from being the modern day Thiruvalluvar, he also has taken a small matter of 711 international wickets for the country. Happy birthday, Thirubhajan Singh, @harbhajan_singh," said Ashwin on Twitter.



"Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead," said former India batsman VVS Laxman on Twitter.



"Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100% love u paaji @harbhajan_singh," said former team mate Yuvraj Singh.



Suresh Raina termed Harbhajan as "one of the greatest match-winners".



"Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!" Raina tweeted.



The International Cricket Council highlighted Harbhajan's achievement while wishing the cricketer on his special day.



"Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests - 417. Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs - 265. First India player to take a Test hat-trick. A @cricketworldcup winner Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh!" ICC tweeted.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India also extended wishes to Harbhajan. "Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday #TeamIndia."



"Bhajji 'turns' 40! One of India's greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein, @harbhajan_singh," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.



Harbhajan, who made his international debut in March 1998, represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs.

