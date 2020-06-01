'Happy birthday DK, Thanks for that last ball six'

June 01, 2020 17:02 IST

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik is congratulated by Washington Sundar after he hit the match-winning six off the last ball in the Nidahas T20 tri-series final in Colombo. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

As Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, opening batsman Rohit Sharma remembered the wicketkeeper's heroics with the bat in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final in Colombo, in 2018.

"Happy Birthday DK baba. Thanks for that last ball six," Rohit said on Instagram as he posted a picture along with Karthik.



Karthik scored a last-ball six to help India pull off an incredible chase to beat Bangladesh by four wickets and win the Nidahas T20 tri-series final at the R Premadasa Stadium on March 18, 2018.



Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over the extra-cover boundary for a six as a second-string Indian side led by Rohit held its nerve in a tense situation to chase down a target of 167 in 20 overs.



Karthik's gem of a cameo got him 29 off 8 balls with two boundaries and three sixes -- the last of them which has been forever etched in the memory of Indians fans.



India captain Virat Kohli tweeted his wishes. "Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik May this year bring you loads of happiness and success."



"I hope you’re not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser happy birthday bud @DineshKarthik Birthday god bless! Hope you & Dipika are doing well in these tough times," said Yuvraj Singh on Twitter.



"D(calm) and K(omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger!," said KKR on Instagram.



India spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin also sent in their birthday wishes on Twitter.