HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Hanumankind lights up Colombo ahead of India-Pak clash

Hanumankind lights up Colombo ahead of India-Pak clash

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2026 19:55 IST

x

Hanumankind

IMAGE: Rapper Hanumankind performs ahead of the India-Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup, in Colombo, on Sunday. Photographs: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters 

Key Points

  • Rapper Hanumankind lifted the mood at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of the India-Pakistan game.
  • Hanumankind, accompanied by a group of dancers, performed some of his most popular tracks.
  • The musical programme was part of Thums Up's broader T20 World Cup campaign.

The atmosphere at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo reached a fever pitch on Sunday evening as rapper Hanumankind delivered a high-energy performance ahead of the much-awaited India–Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Hours before the first ball was bowled, thousands of fans filled the stands, waving flags and chanting slogans.

The excitement was already high, but Hanumankind’s grand entry onto the field took it to another level. As the lights flashed and music echoed through the stadium, the crowd cheered and sang along, setting the tone for an high-octane encounter.

Hanumankind

Dressed in his signature street-style outfit, the rapper belted out some of his most popular tracks. His energetic movements and catchy beats got fans from both sides of the border on their feet.

For a few moments, the fierce cricket rivalry gave way to shared music and celebration.

Security was tight around the stadium, but the mood inside remained festive and joyful. The ICC arranged the musical act to build excitement and promote sportsmanship before one of cricket’s most intense rivalries.

Hanumankind

Playback singer Arijit Singh had performed ahead of the India-Pakistan match at the 2023 World Cup in India.

The decision to feature Hanumankind, the Kerala-born artist who became a global sensation with 'Big Dawgs' in 2024, aligns with Thums Up's broader T20 World Cup campaign.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Coca-Cola-owned brand had released a 'Taste the Thunder' anthem featuring Hanumankind alongside Bollywood composer Vishal Dadlani and cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh.

Hanumankind

As the performance ended with loud applause and fireworks lighting up the Colombo sky, attention quickly turned back to cricket.

With both teams eager for victory, the thrilling musical start ensured that the India–Pakistan showdown began on a vibrant and united note.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: USA drub Namibia, keep slim hopes alive
T20 World Cup: USA drub Namibia, keep slim hopes alive
Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul slams 25th first-class century
Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul slams 25th first-class century
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

IAF's Rafale Roars Skyward from Moran Emergency Strip as Modi Looks On0:46

IAF's Rafale Roars Skyward from Moran Emergency Strip as...

SPOTTED: Shanaya Kapoor at Mumbai airport 1:27

SPOTTED: Shanaya Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans Mesmerized 1:11

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO