Hanumankind lights up Colombo ahead of India-Pak clash

IMAGE: Rapper Hanumankind performs ahead of the India-Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup, in Colombo, on Sunday. Photographs: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Rapper Hanumankind lifted the mood at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of the India-Pakistan game.

Hanumankind, accompanied by a group of dancers, performed some of his most popular tracks.

The musical programme was part of Thums Up's broader T20 World Cup campaign.

The atmosphere at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo reached a fever pitch on Sunday evening as rapper Hanumankind delivered a high-energy performance ahead of the much-awaited India–Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Hours before the first ball was bowled, thousands of fans filled the stands, waving flags and chanting slogans.

The excitement was already high, but Hanumankind’s grand entry onto the field took it to another level. As the lights flashed and music echoed through the stadium, the crowd cheered and sang along, setting the tone for an high-octane encounter.

Dressed in his signature street-style outfit, the rapper belted out some of his most popular tracks. His energetic movements and catchy beats got fans from both sides of the border on their feet.

For a few moments, the fierce cricket rivalry gave way to shared music and celebration.

Security was tight around the stadium, but the mood inside remained festive and joyful. The ICC arranged the musical act to build excitement and promote sportsmanship before one of cricket’s most intense rivalries.

Playback singer Arijit Singh had performed ahead of the India-Pakistan match at the 2023 World Cup in India.

The decision to feature Hanumankind, the Kerala-born artist who became a global sensation with 'Big Dawgs' in 2024, aligns with Thums Up's broader T20 World Cup campaign.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Coca-Cola-owned brand had released a 'Taste the Thunder' anthem featuring Hanumankind alongside Bollywood composer Vishal Dadlani and cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh.

As the performance ended with loud applause and fireworks lighting up the Colombo sky, attention quickly turned back to cricket.

With both teams eager for victory, the thrilling musical start ensured that the India–Pakistan showdown began on a vibrant and united note.