News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hand injury puts Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs

Hand injury puts Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs

Source: PTI
December 03, 2022 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammad Shami is likely to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning in Chittagong on December 14.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami is also likely to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning in Chittagong on December 14. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a hand injury.

It is learnt that Shami suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where India made a semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup.

 

Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chittagong on December 14.

"Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to development said on condition of anonymity.

The extent of Shami's injury is not known yet.

The 33-year-old Bengal speedster is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will be worried if Shami misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," added the source.

Shami has 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Saurabh takes 9 but Bangladesh A hold on for a draw
Saurabh takes 9 but Bangladesh A hold on for a draw
The secret of Gaikwad's magical run with the bat...
The secret of Gaikwad's magical run with the bat...
Jackson's century powers Saurashtra to Hazare title
Jackson's century powers Saurashtra to Hazare title
Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'
Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'
FIFA WC: How the last 16 teams made the knock-outs
FIFA WC: How the last 16 teams made the knock-outs
Kalki Draws Her Boundaries
Kalki Draws Her Boundaries
PIX: Cameroon shock Brazil but bow out of World Cup
PIX: Cameroon shock Brazil but bow out of World Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'

Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'

Litton named Bangladesh captain for India ODIs

Litton named Bangladesh captain for India ODIs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances