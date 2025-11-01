Hamza decodes the India spin test ahead of tough tour

'I think it's an ongoing process, just continuously putting in hours of work and speaking to people that have played in these conditions, have done well in these conditions.'

IMAGE: South African batter Zubayr Hamza returns to India since his last tour in 2019 and faces stiff competition from Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs for a place in the Playing XI in the Test series. Photograph: CSA/X

Top-order batter Zubayr Hamza is preparing for a stern test of spin when South Africa face India in the Test series later this month, and said the two four-day games in Bengaluru offer him a perfect launching pad.

Hamza made 66 off 109 balls in the first innings at the BCCI CoE (Centre of Excellence) grounds, and followed it up with a breezy 30-ball 37 in the second dig against India A, showing the steady improvement from the novice batter who toured this country in 2019.

"Yeah, it's always nice to be in the runs. I've been doing quite a bit of work on my batting, and I think there's a heavy focus on being able to play spin and different ways to play it," Hamza said here during the first four-day against India A.

He is the only two South Africa senior side cricketers playing the A games along with skipper Temba Bavuma.

Hamza will be up against the Indian spin troika of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in the two-match Test series, and the Cape Town man said he has been doing some backroom preparation as well.

"I do research with the analysts regarding the conditions and bowlers. I have played in these conditions before, so, I have a bit of experience to kind of refer back to. So that will help hopefully.

"It's about just being able to get to the pitch of the ball, that's something that I am doing. If it spins a bit more, the game plan might change a little bit, maybe playing some sweeps and incorporating that into my game plan," he said.

Hamza said he has also been in touch with a few former South African batters who have the experience of playing in the Indian conditions.

"I think it's an ongoing process, just continuously putting in hours of work and speaking to people that have played in these conditions, have done well in these conditions.

"More importantly, and just learning as much as I can over the past six years (since his last visit to India in 2019). I feel like I'm in a good space and ready to play," he noted.

Hamza, who had played in the Ranchi Test in 2019, making 62 and 0 in South Africa's innings defeat, understands that he faces stiff competition for a place in the team XI from players such as Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs.

Hence, the right-hander would like to make a big score in Bengaluru to keep him in contention.

"I think the only currency is runs and big runs in games where you can actually change the outcome of the game. But yes, I'd like to score as many runs as I can, and hopefully influence the result of the game and put our team in a stronger position," Hamza said.

"And yeah, I'll just enjoy it. It's been a while in the Test squad, just counting. So, the opportunity to play is important for me and I'm enjoying it so far," he said.

The 30-year-old said South Africa winning the World Test Championship in June was massive motivation for everyone in the country's cricketing circle.

"I think it's been superb. It's been sort of an inspiration for the rest of us who are trying to break through into the national side.

"To see them go on to win a World Test Championship is no small feat and it's something that we all look up to," he said.

Playing for South Africa A in Bengaluru, Hamza said, has given him a hint of what to expect in the Test series.

"The conditions here have not been necessarily spin friendly. The seamers seemed to be more threatening, so, a little bit closer to home conditions. I know it will change (in Tests).

"But it made me feel a little bit more comfortable just knowing my game against the seam as opposed to the progress I'm making against spin," he said.