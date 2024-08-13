News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gwalior to host India's 1st T20I vs Bangladesh

Gwalior to host India's 1st T20I vs Bangladesh

Source: PTI
August 13, 2024 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India will host Bangladesh in a three match T20I series across various venues. Photograph: BCCI / X

Gwalior will host the opening T20 International between India and Bangladesh scheduled on October 6 instead of Dharamsala, where renovation work is being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the BCCI stated on Tuesday.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the BCCI stated in a media release.

 

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

The BCCI also agreed to a swap the venues of the first and second T20Is against England in January next year.

Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier.   

The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same.   

The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sehrawat reveals secret prep for Olympic bronze bout
Sehrawat reveals secret prep for Olympic bronze bout
St Louis chess: Praggnanandhaa struggles on Day 1
St Louis chess: Praggnanandhaa struggles on Day 1
PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation
PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation
Ben Stokes ruled out for rest of summer with injury
Ben Stokes ruled out for rest of summer with injury
Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline again
Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline again
I demand...: Sheikh Hasina breaks silence after ouster
I demand...: Sheikh Hasina breaks silence after ouster
Vinesh is a real fighter, deserves a medal: Sreejesh
Vinesh is a real fighter, deserves a medal: Sreejesh

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Vinesh is a real fighter, deserves a medal: Sreejesh

Vinesh is a real fighter, deserves a medal: Sreejesh

Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline again

Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances