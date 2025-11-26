'India's all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade'

'Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home.'

IMAGE: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only 10 overs in two innings of the Guwahati Test without taking a wicket while managing just 10 runs with the bat. Photograph: BCCI

Former players Irfan Pathan and Venkatesh Prasad have questioned the Indian team's muddled approach, lack of stability and the increasing reliance on all-rounders in the wake of the 0-2 series loss to South Africa on Wednesday.



South Africa trounced India by a huge 408-run margin in the second Test in Guwahati -- as the hosts suffered their heaviest defeat by margin of runs.



Chasing a target of 549 runs, India were bowled out for 140 in their second innings on Day 5. Off-spinner Simon Harmer recorded career-best figures of 6 for 37 runs even as Ravindra Jadeja offered the sole resistance with an entertaining 54 off 87 balls.



Former pacer Prasad slammed India's "all-rounder obsession" in Test cricket.



"Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don't bowl them. Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home. Hope this does not get washed off with Test matches 9 months away and this negative approach changes," Prasad said on X.



Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was surprised by India's rapid decline in a format they once dominated at home.



"India NEVER loses at home, unless some very good players come and play some special knocks in Mumbai (where Pietersen made a hundred in the 2012 series) What's happened to India in the last couple years in Test Cricket? " Pietersen posted.



Irfan Pathan said India must pick batters, who can handle spinners better.



"Disappointing display of patience & technique from Indian batters. Need to get players in the Test team who can play spin better. Well done South Africa on playing outstanding cricket vs India in India. Outplayed our team in every department," Pathan said.



"Utterly disappointed to see second white wash at home. No stability, no vision, no plan. Too much chopping and changing. We play on green track in domestic but have turners for Tests. Few batsmen with Test temperament. India needs to rethink their Test strategy at home," said former batter Mohammad Kaif.

"This is mission annihilation from South Africa. Never in my wildest dreams I thought this will happen to India at home. Full marks to the Proteas. Hats off," said former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh.



Vikas Kohli, brother of former India captain Virat Kohli, questioned the team's selection strategy.



"So lets break it down: Team India strategy: remove senior experienced players. Remove proper 3/4/5 batmen Play bowler at no 3 Use all allrounders....



"SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGY: Play proper test match team: Specialist openers, Specialist no 3/4/5/6 batters, Specialist spinners, Specialist fast bowlers and maybe 1 all rounder Though i really want team India to win but questions needs to be asked now... WHO IS RESPONSIBLE???" he said on Instagram.