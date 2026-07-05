2nd unofficial Test: Gurnoor Brar shines as India A score emphatic win over Sri Lanka A

Pacer Gurnoor Brar delivered a sensational 10-wicket performance, propelling India A to a commanding 10-wicket victory against Sri Lanka A and significantly bolstering his prospects for a Test debut in the upcoming series.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar scalped six in the second innings to take his match haul to 10 wickets against Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test in Galle on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurnoor Brar claimed a match haul of 10 wickets, including a six-wicket second innings, making a strong case for a Test debut.

Sai Sudharsan's impressive 168-run innings contributed significantly to India A's daunting first innings total of 543.

India A secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test.

The win followed a draw in the series opener, marking a successful tour for India A.

Test regulars like Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel gained crucial game time ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pacer Gurnoor Brar made a strong case for a Test debut in Sri Lanka next month with a match haul of 10 wickets in India A's resounding win in the second and final unofficial Test in Galle on Sunday.

Courtesy Sai Sudharsan's 168, India A put up a daunting first innings total of 543, giving them a 177-run lead over Sri Lanka A.

The game moved fast on the fourth and concluding day with Brar running through the Sri Lanka A batting unit with a six-wicket haul in the second innings, following his four wickets in the first innings.

Aquib Nabi, the other contender for a spot in the Test team for the two-match series against Sri Lanka from August, paled in Brar's comparison.

Brar's Impressive Form And Test Prospects

The Punjab pacer had impressed on his India debut in the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Brar was part of the Test squad too but did not make his debut in the traditional format.

With Sri Lanka A bundled out for 209 in the second innings, India A had only 33 to chase. Sudharsan and Aman Mokhade did that in 6.2 overs as India A completed a comfortable 10-wicket win following a draw in the series opener.

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India A's Successful Tour And Player Preparation

India had resumed the day at 541 for eight. Barring Ashen Bandara's 87, none of the home team's batters could make a significant contribution.

It was a successful tour for India A who had also won the preceding tri-series in Dambulla.

With the first Test against Sri Lanka scheduled at the Galle International Stadium on August 15, Test regulars like Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel got ideal game time.

The second Test will be played at the SSC in Colombo from August 23.