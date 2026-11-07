Gurnoor Brar's journey: From demotivation to New Zealand success

'As far as the Lord's and Guwahati matches were concerned, obviously, it is not a good thing for a bowler to be hit, but what matters is how you learn from there and come back.'

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar credits the backing of head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill for helping him navigate difficult phases. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gurnoor Brar admitted the West Indies series was "a little demotivating" but focused on learning from the experience.

He has claimed seven wickets in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, including a match-winning 4/30 in the second match on Saturday.

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also provided advice on bowling lines and lengths in New Zealand during practice sessions.

Brar is focused on continuous improvement, learning from each match, and has the ultimate goal of winning the World Cup.

India's rookie pacer Gurnoor Brar admitted that being taken apart during the West Indies series was "a little demotivating" but said he learnt from the setbacks and bounced back strongly in New Zealand, strengthening his case for a role in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

The 26-year-old has claimed seven wickets in the first two ODIs, including a match-winning 4/30 in India's four-run DLS-method victory over New Zealand in the rain-affected second match on Saturday, to emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the series at an average of 10.57.

"As far as the Lord's and Guwahati matches were concerned, obviously, it is not a good thing for a bowler to be hit, but what matters is how you learn from there and come back," Brar said in the post-match media interaction.

"That is the bigger thing. It was a little demotivating, but more than that, I was thinking about how I could do better. That helped me a lot."

Brar made an impressive start to his international career with seven wickets against Afghanistan and four in three matches against England, despite being expensive at times.

However, he struggled against the West Indies, conceding 96 runs for two wickets in Guwahati, going wicketless for 60 in Thiruvananthapuram and taking 1/64 in Mullanpur.

Tthe team continued to back him, and Brar has repaid that faith on the lively New Zealand pitches.

Overcoming Setbacks and Finding Form

Brar said the support of the team management, particularly head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill helped him negotiate the difficult phase.

"Backing is the most important thing for every player, and everyone is getting it here. The atmosphere is very good. In India, there were flat tracks, but obviously, we also had to try and bowl well. He backed us there as well and told us that the more you hit the right lengths, the better the results will be.

"Even after coming to New Zealand, he said the same thing: back your strength. You just have to deliver the ball, whether it goes for a six or a four, it does not matter to me. You should bowl freely. That is what I am doing, and the results are coming."

Brar also praised Gill's approach towards his teammates.

"He backs everyone. He does not judge anyone only by their performance. He looks at how much effort is being put in, in which direction the training is taking place and how the player is trying to improve. That matters here.

"Shubman himself has a lot of hunger to improve and become better for the team. He has his plans and keeps discussing them," he said.

The young pacer also revealed how senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped him understand the demands of bowling in New Zealand. During practice sessions, he sought their advice on the right lines and lengths to bowl.

"Given their experience, I asked them which lengths and lines I should bowl here. Those practice sessions helped me a lot..."

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The Role of Team Support and Mentorship

Talking about bowling coach Morne Morkel, Brar said: "Morne Morkel teaches us a lot. He is of a similar height and has a similar kind of bowling style, so he keeps telling me which length will suit me more on different wickets.

"The ultimate goal is to win the World Cup, and that is always at the back of my mind. I focus on how I can improve in the next match. We are going to Hamilton now, and I will look at how I can minimise my mistakes and improve."

His ability to use the short ball effectively was evident in Wellington, but Brar is wary of overusing it.

"Every day, I learn what I could have done better. That is what I take away from every match, and I try to retain the good things in my memory.

"The short-ball wickets were good, but before that, whatever spell I had bowled, I was trying to go fuller so that I could make the batter play forward. With that patience, I know my bouncer is effective, but overusing it would be wrong. It is important to use it at the right moment, and that is what happened here," he said.

Mastering Bowling Techniques and Adaptability

Explaining how he adjusted his plans, Brar said: "It was more of an adjustment to the ground. The wickets were similar, but the sides were a little shorter and the straight boundary was longer, so I adjusted my lengths accordingly. But I believe that if I keep hitting a good length, it becomes difficult for batters to score freely. That is what I back."

Brar also tried to unsettle New Zealand's middle-order batters during a crucial partnership between Daryl Mitchell and skipper Mitchell Santner.

The pair added 53 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the hosts' innings before Brar broke the stand by dismissing Daryl Mitchell and then Santner as they were dismissed for 134 in 41 overs in a match that was first reduced to 47 overs.

Brar said he also used verbal sparring to build pressure.

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Psychological Warfare and Unit Performance

"Obviously, as I said, I back myself. He was batting well according to the conditions, so I thought I could make him do something different by saying something to him.

"That happened in that over. I said a few things, and he also left a few balls. I made some gestures as I walked towards him, and in the next over, he got out.

"These things work as part of a partnership. If we bowl as a unit and create pressure on opposition batters, we can restrict teams to lower totals, making things easier for our batters," he signed off.