Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar makes his highly anticipated Test debut against New Zealand in Christchurch, stepping onto a green Hagley Oval pitch conducive for fast bowlers, after an impressive performance in the recent ODI series.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar with his Test cap on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Pacer Gurnoor Brar received his maiden Test cap for India ahead of the 2nd Test against New Zealand.

Brar was presented his Test cap by India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

He replaces Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI for the crucial second Test match.

The debut comes on a green-top pitch at Hagley Oval, favourable for fast bowlers.

Brar was the leading wicket-taker in the preceding ODI series against New Zealand with nine wickets.

India handed a Test cap to pacer Gurnoor Brar ahead of play on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. Brar received his Test cap from India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

'Test Cap No. 321. Gurnoor Brar is all set to make his debut in whites for #TeamIndia He gets his Test cap from @Jaspritbumrah93,' BCCI tweeted with pictures of Brar receiving his Test cap.

Conditions Favour Pacers

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar receives Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

Brar will make his debut on a pitch that has a healthy green cover making the conditions conducive for pacers.

Brar replaces Prasidh Krishna for the 2nd Test.

Brar, who made his ODI debut in June this year against Afghanistan, was the leading wicket taker with nine wickets in the ODI series that preceded the Tests.