Gurnoor Brar added to North Zone squad as selectors push for more red-ball exposure

Gurnoor Brar has joined North Zone for the Duleep Trophy semifinal, with selectors using the opportunity to boost the India pacer's red-ball exposure ahead of New Zealand Tests.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar has 62 first-class wickets from 19 matches and 11 ODI wickets in six games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurnoor Brar has joined North Zone for the Duleep Trophy semifinal against South Zone.

The pacer is expected to play as selectors seek more red-ball exposure for him.

Auqib Nabi is exploring an English County stint to gain experience in seamer-friendly conditions.

Nabi’s county plans, India A commitments and the Irani Cup could leave selectors with a scheduling dilemma.

Punjab and India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been added to the North Zone squad for their Duleep Trophy semifinal against South Zone, starting on Sunday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to Cricinfo.

Gurnoor joins the squad after India’s Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended in a 1-0 win on Thursday. He is expected to play, with the selectors keen to give him more red-ball exposure ahead of India’s two-Test series against New Zealand in November.

The 24-year-old is yet to make his Test debut but has been part of India’s last two Test squads and has been in the BCCI’s targeted player pool for more than a year.

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Brar's Strong Red-Ball Record

Gurnoor impressed on India A’s shadow tour of Sri Lanka in July, claiming 10 wickets for 145 runs in the second unofficial Test.

He has 62 wickets from 19 first-class matches at an average of 25.24.

Brar He made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June and played all three matches on India’s recent tour of England, taking 11 wickets at 32.81 in six appearances.

Auqib Nabi Eyes County Stint

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is exploring a short stint in English county cricket, subject to visa clearance, Cricinfo reported.

The selectors want Nabi to gain experience in seamer-friendly conditions rather than play in the Duleep Trophy for now.

He took 60 wickets at 12.56 in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season and remains in contention for India’s New Zealand tour because of his ability to swing the new ball.

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India A, Irani Cup clash

If the County move does not happen, Nabi is likely to play India A’s first match against Australia in Puducherry from September 22.

He could then join Jammu and Kashmir for the Irani Cup against Rest of India in Srinagar from October 1 to 5.

The second India A match against Australia clashes with the Irani Cup, creating a selection dilemma. A change to the schedule is considered unlikely.