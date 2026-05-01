IPL 2026: 'Massive two points...' Buttler delighted with Gujarat Titans' crucial over RCB

Jos Buttler credits Gujarat Titans' crucial IPL victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru to strong batting and improved fielding, boosting their playoff hopes.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler played a fiery knock of 39 off 19 balls studded with two boundaries and four sixes to steer Gujarat Titans to a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jos Buttler hails Gujarat Titans' win over RCB as crucial for their IPL playoff chances.

Shubman Gill's aggressive start and Buttler's contribution provided a strong foundation for the Titans' chase.

Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten innings sealed the victory for Gujarat Titans.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar admits his team's score was inadequate, leading to the loss.

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Charismatic Gujarat Titans stumper-batter Jos Buttler was all smiles after their four-wicket win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying the two points from the high-profile IPL clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday would prove crucial in their push for a playoff berth.

Gujarat Titans kept losing wickets in their modest 156-run chase, but skipper Shubman Gill's belligerent 43 off 18 balls and Buttler's 39 off 19 at the top provided enough cushion before Rahul Tewatia (27 not out) sealed a four-wicket win.

Gujarat Titans' playoff push

This was Gujarat Titans' fifth win of the season, keeping their playoff chances alive. RCB remained in second place with 12 points despite the loss.

"Yeah, massive two points for us. We're in that scenario where we need to hold on to those guys (teams) ahead of us, and we play a lot of them as well. So, massive time in the tournament and a really important win today," said Buttler, underlining the significance of beating an in-form side.

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Buttler credits bowlers and fielding

He added the pacers Modammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada made things easy for the former champions by making early inroads on a batter-friendly surface.

"A really good batting surface. I think the bowlers deserve a lot of credit there. And one of the biggest differences, I think, for us is taking our catches today," said Buttler post match.

"Some fantastic bowlers on show, obviously, with the new ball. Siraj and Rabada have been great for us," said the England player.

Gill's impact on the chase

He said Gill's calm approach with the bat gave him and the team the confidence to make light work of the chase.

"...nice piece of bowling from Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). We spoke about it before the match. When your leader goes out there and does exactly what he spoke about, so calmly, so clinically, against a top bowler (like Kumar), I think that gave a lot of confidence and broke the back of the chase very early," added Buttler.

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Gill praises bowlers and fielding effort

GT skipper Gill said restricting a team like RCB to below 160 was a "tremendous job by the bowlers."

"Our fielding was one of the things... in phases, we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice, and how we came back together (after the second over) was pleasing...we lost a couple more wickets than we would have liked," said Gill.

RCB's Patidar acknowledges shortcomings

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar admitted his batters did not put enough runs on the board.

"I think the score was not good enough, but I think the way we bowled and stretched it to 15, 16 overs, I think that's a positive sign for us.

"I think the way Shubman played, I think he played beautifully in the power play. And he put the pressure on us, but the way we came back and stretched till 16th over, I think that's a positive."

On the learnings from the game, Patidar said, he was not happy with his team losing wickets at regular intervals.

"I think we gave a lot of wickets in the middle and that kept us on the back seat."

On the positive side, he was happy that seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar again lived up to expectations by taking three wickets.

"He's an experienced bowler of T20 format and the way he bowled in the first half, I think that is incredible. But I think it's a long way and we'll take one game at a time. There's bound to be a hiccup on the way.

"We are not looking at it on the table. But our aim is to play good cricket," Patidar said.

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