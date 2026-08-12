Gujarat Titans Reject Hardik Pandya's Return Over Captaincy Demand

Hardik Pandya's bid to return to his former franchise Gujarat Titans reportedly failed after his demand to take over the captaincy was rejected.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's potential return to Gujarat Titans was turned down by the Shubman Gill-led franchise after he made it conditional that he be reinstated as captain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya's demand for captaincy led to the rejection of his potential return to Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans, including current captain Shubman Gill, were reportedly open to his return but not to his captaincy condition.

Pandya had previously captained Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in 2022 before moving back to Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya faced a big setback when a potential deal to return to his former franchise Gujarat Titans was rejected over his demands to take over the captaincy, it was reported by the Indian Express newspaper.

Pandya, 32, had captained Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 before he moved back to Mumbai Indians in 2024. The all-rounder had played seven seasons for Mumbai Indians before he joined Gujarat Titans as their skipper.

Captaincy Condition Rejected

The Indian Express said Pandya's return was turned down by Gujarat Titans after he made it conditional to be reinstated as the captain.

'The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,' a source told the Indian Express.

Gill took over the Gujarat Titans captaincy in IPL 2024 following Hardik's decision to move back to Mumbai Indians.

Pandya's Mumbai Indians Stint

Mumbai Indians appointed Pandya as their captain ahead of IPL 2024, replacing their long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma, who had guided them to five IPL titles. Under Pandya, MI finished last in IPL 2024 and made it to Qualifier 2 next season but lost against Punjab Kings.

After Mumbai Indians' poor showing in IPL 2026 with a ninth place finish, speculation was rife that Pandya wanted a way out of Mumbai Indians.

Rumour mills have been abuzz that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are interested in signing the all-rounder for IPL 2027.

Cricbuzz reported on Monday that Mumbai Indians are yet to commit to a Pandya trade, citing sources that the franchise may not trade him at all.

The Cricbuzz report stated that KKR are interested in acquiring Hardik but are unwilling to part with any of their marquee players while CSK are yet to make a move.