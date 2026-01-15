HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans' noble initiative to get kids away from gadgets!

Gujarat Titans' noble initiative to get kids away from gadgets!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 18:27 IST

x

'It's about teamwork, working together, making friends, and not just restricting yourself to indoor stuff and gadgets.' 

Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' grassroots programme 'Junior Titans' uses sport as a tool to build life skills such as teamwork and camaraderie. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans will roll out the third edition of their grassroots programme 'Junior Titans' across five cities in Gujarat from Saturday, continuing their push to get children "away from gadgets", franchise COO Colonel Arvinder Singh said.

The Under-14 programme, which has already reached more than 10,000 children in its first two editions, will begin in Surendranagar before moving to Morbi, Amreli, Anand, and concluding in Ahmedabad on February 14.

"We are trying to motivate children to come out and play, not be busy with gadgets and all that kind of stuff indoors," Singh said, underlining that Junior Titans is not a talent hunt.

"We are not trying to make them into cricketers. This is not a talent hunt programme. It's about getting outdoors and playing. If someone eventually plays cricket, so be it, but that's not the focus."

Singh said the initiative, which began in 2023, was GT's way of giving back to the state that the franchise represents.

"We are a sporting franchise and we are Gujarat Titans, so we focus primarily on the children from Gujarat," he said.

 

The programme uses sport as a tool to build life skills such as teamwork and camaraderie.

"It's about teamwork, working together, making friends, and not just restricting yourself to indoor stuff and gadgets," Singh said.

The response has been strong, with 21 schools already registered for the Surendranagar leg.

"In the last two editions we had more than 10,000 children taking part in 11 events across different cities," Singh added.

The third edition will continue with a non-competitive format, keeping participation, inclusion and the joy of being active at its core, under the theme 'Let's Sport Out -- outdoors."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC snub: 'Gill will return better, stronger'
T20 WC snub: 'Gill will return better, stronger'
Players Revolt! Bangladesh Board Sacks Najmul
Players Revolt! Bangladesh Board Sacks Najmul
Vijay Hazare: Can Saurashtra stop Punjab juggernaut?
Vijay Hazare: Can Saurashtra stop Punjab juggernaut?
U-19 WC: Henil Patel picks fifer as USA dismissed cheaply
U-19 WC: Henil Patel picks fifer as USA dismissed cheaply
India-origin Bajwa to lead Canada in T20 World Cup
India-origin Bajwa to lead Canada in T20 World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan's ex-wives, kids and Lyricist Gulzar cast their votes2:00

Aamir Khan's ex-wives, kids and Lyricist Gulzar cast...

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend0:39

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote0:15

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO