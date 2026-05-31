Gujarat Titans hit historic low in IPL 2026 final sShock

Gujarat Titans' batting woes in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru resulted in several unwanted records, highlighting their top-order collapse and struggles to score boundaries.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans stumped out by Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCIm

Key Points Gujarat Titans' top-order collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru led to a disappointing batting performance in the IPL final.

The Gujarat Titans' top three batsmen were dismissed within the powerplay for the fourth time this season, with three instances against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Arshad Khan's six in the 13th over marked the longest wait for a team's first six in an innings this IPL season.

Gujarat Titans endured a 40-ball gap between boundaries, the longest in an IPL final.

Sub-160 totals have been successfully defended four times in IPL finals, offering Gujarat Titans a glimmer of hope.

Gujarat Titans established some unflattering records to their name with a disappointing batting display in the final of the Indian Premier League 2026 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The collapse of GT's top three of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler led to their fall, and it was a fifty from Washington Sundar which took GT to 155/8 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans' Top Order Struggles

It was for the fourth time this season that GT's top three were sent packing within the powerplay, with three of these instances coming against RCB itself.

Also, the Titans took a very long time to hit a six. Arshad Khan's six against Krunal Pandya over mid-wicket in the fourth ball of the 13th over marked the longest instance of a team waiting to hit their first six of the innings during this season.

Boundary Drought

Arshad's six was also the first boundary shot scored by a GT batter since Nishant Sindhu's four against Rasikh Salam in the sixth over. It led to a gap of 40 balls between two boundaries, the longest gap between a boundary in an IPL final.