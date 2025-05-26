HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gujarat's Panchal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: May 26, 2025 18:50 IST

Priyank Panchal

IMAGE: Priyank Panchal played 127 first class games and amassed 8,856 runs at 45.18 with 29 centuries and 34 fifties. Photograph: Gujarat Cricket Association/X

Gujarat's former captain Priyank Panchal, who has also led India A in the past and featured in the senior squad, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Gujarat Cricket Association said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Panchal played 127 first class games and amassed 8,856 runs at 45.18 with 29 centuries and 34 fifties.

The right-handed opening batter also played 97 List A matches, scoring 3,672 runs at 40.80 with eight tons and 21 fifties while in 59 T20s, he made 1,522 runs at 28.71 with nine half-centuries.

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Mr Priyank Panchal on a fantastic career. The batter has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Sunday May 26, 2025," GCA secretary Anil Patel said in a statement.

"A right-handed batter, Priyank has donned the national colours for India A as a captain. He was prolific run scorer as an opening batter represented Gujarat CA in the domestic circuit for more then 17

years."

Panchal has been a part of the Indian Test team on a couple of occasions, including being called as a replacement for an injured Rohit Sharma. In the home Test series against England in 2021, Panchal was named among reserve openers alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran.

 

Panchal had a breakthrough year in 2016-17 in the Ranji Trophy when he scored 1,310 runs with a highest individual score of 314 not out. It was a season in which Gujarat won the premier domestic competition.

He was also a pat of the title-winning Gujarat teams in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2015-16 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Panchal said giving up cricket was an 'emotional' moment for him and thanked his family for all their support.

Priyank Panchal's statement on social media:

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
