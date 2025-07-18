Guess the only Indian in Lara's GOATs list!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is the only active player among the GOATs of cricket named by former West Indies batting great Brian Lara. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has picked his 'GOATs' (Greatest Of All Time) in cricket, placing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah among three other legends of the sport.

The video of the same was posted on the X handle of 'Stick to Cricket', a podcast Lara was recently a part of along with former England cricketers Phil Tuffnell, Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, and David Llyod.

Bumrah is the only active player in Lara's GOATs list, which also comprised Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, and Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist.

The 31-year-old Bumrah is arguably the most skilful pacer India has ever produced. He has taken 455 wickets in 206 matches at an average of 20.47, with best figures of 6-19. The wiry slinger has 17 five-wicket hauls to his name.

McGrath is fifth in the list of all-time wicket-takers in international cricket, with 949 scalps at an average of 21.76. His has 36 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers under his belt. A three-time 50-over World Cup winner in 1999, 2003 and 2007, he holds the record for most wickets in tournament history with 71.

Kallis is the sixth-highest run-getter with 25,534 runs in 519 matches that include 62 centuries and 149 fifties. He also has 577 international wickets at an average of 32.14 with best figures of 6-54.

In 396 matches, Gilchrist scored 15,461 runs at an average of 38.94 with 33 centuries and 81 fifties. The three-time World Cup winner also recorded 905 dismissals across all formats, the second-highest among wicketkeepers.

There is one Indian in Lara's list of 'legends' as well - India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. Lara has also named his former teammate Chris Gayle, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, England's Kevin Pietersen and New Zealand's Kane Williamson in this category.