Guess how much the WTC winner will take home!!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, in the World Test Championship final, starting at The Oval in London, from June 7 to 11. Photograph: BCCI

The Australia-India ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 will have a major incentive for both teams as other than the crowning glory in the longest format of the game, the winners will also collect US$1.6 million as the prize money, while the losing finalists will pocket $800,000.

The WTC final will be played at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June, with 12 June the reserve day.



The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship -- ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million.



The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.



All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.



England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.



Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000.



Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.