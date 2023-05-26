News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Guess how much the WTC winner will take home!!

Guess how much the WTC winner will take home!!

May 26, 2023 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, in the World Test Championship final, starting at The Oval in London, from June 7 to 11. Photograph: BCCI

The Australia-India ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 will have a major incentive for both teams as other than the crowning glory in the longest format of the game, the winners will also collect US$1.6 million as the prize money, while the losing finalists will pocket $800,000.

 

The WTC final will be played at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June, with 12 June the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship -- ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Bharat or Kishan: Who'll keep wickets in WTC final?
Bharat or Kishan: Who'll keep wickets in WTC final?
Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?
Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?
Captain Rohit on India's run-up to WTC final
Captain Rohit on India's run-up to WTC final
SC rejects PIL for opening of new Parliament by Prez
SC rejects PIL for opening of new Parliament by Prez
Janhvi Goes Sailing
Janhvi Goes Sailing
ASK REDIFFGURU: Why No Insurance For Dental Care?
ASK REDIFFGURU: Why No Insurance For Dental Care?
Dhoni Meets Pathirana's Family
Dhoni Meets Pathirana's Family

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Like Team India's New Kit?

Like Team India's New Kit?

Kohli 1st Indian With 250M Insta Fans

Kohli 1st Indian With 250M Insta Fans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances