GT's Ashok Sharma delivers fastest ball of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma stunned the IPL 2026 with a blistering 154.2 kmph delivery, marking the fastest ball of the season and showcasing his raw pace against the Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Ashok Sharma earned his IPL spot after a strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ashok Sharma of Gujarat Titans bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026, clocking 154.2 kmph.

Sharma's record-breaking delivery surpassed Anrich Nortje's previous fastest ball of the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel scored half-centuries for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 210/6, with Jurel scoring a rapid 75 runs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ashok Sharma delivered the fastest ball of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season during their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The young speedster impressed with his raw pace, troubling the Royals' batters with his sharp deliveries. His record-breaking ball not only marked a personal milestone but also stood out as the quickest delivery of the tournament so far.

Sharma's Record-Breaking Delivery

During the last ball of the 16th over, Ashok Sharma, playing for Gujarat Titans, bowled the fastest delivery of the season, a fiery 154.2 kmph yorker to the Royals wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

The 23-year-old pacer, throughout his spell, consistently bowled at high speeds, crossing 145 kmph regularly and even hitting 150 twice in the same over.

His 154.2 kmph delivery became the fastest ball of IPL 2026, beating Anrich Nortje's earlier mark of 150.9 kmph.

Sharma's Rise in IPL

Sharma earned his IPL spot after a strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was Rajasthan's top wicket-taker. Gujarat Titans showed faith in him by picking him in the playing XI early, and he has delivered steady performances so far.

The right-arm pacer took the one wicket, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer for 18 runs. Ashok Sharma conceded 1/37 in his four-over spell.

Match Summary: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Coming to the match, riding on half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 210/6 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday, despite a late fightback from the bowlers.

Jaiswal scored 55 runs in 36 balls, with three towering sixes and six fours. Jurel hammered 75 runs off 42 deliveries, including five fours and five sixes that helped the Royals post a challenging target.

For Gujarat, Kagiso Rabada (2/42) scalped two wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan took one wicket each.