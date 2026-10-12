Tushar Deshpande's Fifer Puts Mumbai in Command Against Chandigarh

Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande delivered a stellar performance with a five-wicket haul, dismantling Chandigarh's batting line-up and put Mumbai in a commanding position in their Ranji Trophy Group D encounter.

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande led Mumbai's bowling effort with figures of five for 17 in seven overs on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group D match against Chandigarh on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyank Panchal/X

Key Points Tushar Deshpande claimed a five-wicket haul (5/17) to help Mumbai dismiss Chandigarh for a paltry 78 runs.

Mumbai posted a commanding first innings total of 429, with significant contributions from Siddhesh Lad (86), Tanush Kotian (58), and Mohit Avasthi (56 not out).

Chandigarh's batting collapsed dramatically, losing their first six wickets for just 29 runs.

Mumbai enforced the follow-on, putting them in a dominant position in the Ranji Trophy Group D match.

Nishunk Birla was the top scorer for Chandigarh with a quickfire 33 off 15 balls, but lacked support from other batters.

Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande grabbed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai bowled out Chandigarh for a paltry 78 in their first innings before enforcing the follow-on on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai's Dominant First Innings

Mumbai, who resumed the day at 249 for five, rode on useful contributions from their lower-order batters to post 429 in 136.5 overs in their first innings, taking a commanding position in the contest.

Earlier, Siddhesh Lad, who resumed on 80, went on to score 86 off 192 balls, while Tanush Kotian contributed 58 off 91 deliveries. Mohit Avasthi remained unbeaten on 56 off 119 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. Deshpande also made valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 44 off 47 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Musheer Khan (65) and Ayush Mhatre (48) had provided useful contributions on the opening day.

Chandigarh's Batting Collapse

Chandigarh, however, endured a disastrous outing with the bat, losing their first six wickets for just 29 runs before being dismissed in 19.1 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Deshpande led Mumbai's bowling effort with figures of five for 17 in seven overs, while Mohit Avasthi claimed three wickets for nine runs in six overs. Sylvester D'Souza picked up two wickets but conceded 51 runs. Nishunk Birla top-scored for Chandigarh with a quickfire 33 off just 15 balls, including five fours and a six, but received little support from the other batters. Arjun Azad was the next highest scorer with 20.

Bowling Performances

Raj Bawa and Rohit Dhanda took four wickets each for Chandigarh, with Bawa returning figures of four for 73 and Dhanda claiming four for 78.

Brief Scores

Mumbai 1st innings 429 all out in 136.5 overs (Siddhesh Lad 86, Musheer Khan 65, Tanush Kotian 58, Mohit Avasthi 56; Raj Bawa 4/73, Rohit Dhanda 4/78) Chandigarh 78 all out (Nishunk Birla 33; Tushar Deshpande 5/17, Mohit Avasthi 3/9) and 0/1.

In Rohtak: Himachal Pradesh 1st innings 253 all out in 113.4 overs (Akash Vasisht 113; Anshul Kamboj 4/55) Haryana 1st innings 178/4 in 46 overs Yashvardhan Dalal batting 69, Ankit Kumar 59; Aryaman Singh 3/35)

In Mumbai: Railways 1st innings 278 all out in 87.5 overs (Vivek Singh 112; Devendra Singh Bora Uttarakhand 1st innings 260/4 in 84 overs (Avneesh Sudha 75, Jagadeesha Suchith 50, Kunal Chandela 43; Kunal Yadav 3/70)

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 1st innings 363 all out 115.3 overs (Karan Lamba 113, Rohan Rajbar 95, Mahipal Lomror 66, Sumit Godara 49; Saravana Kumar 3/68, Deepesh Devendran 3/89) Tamil Nadu 1st innings 167/4 in 50 overs Pradosh Ranjan Paul 58, Narayan Jagadeesan 55; Kukna Ajay Singh 2/31).