Greg Chappell voices concerns over Cameron Green's form ahead of IPL 2026

Cricket legend Greg Chappell voices concerns over Cameron Green's batting form ahead of the IPL 2026 season, analysing the all-rounder's struggles and potential impact on his performance.

IMAGE: Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore at the IPL mini auction in December. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Greg Chappell raises concerns about Cameron Green's batting form, noting a decline in his movement and scoring ability.

Chappell suggests Green's bowling may be negatively impacting his batting performance.

Green's performance in the T20 World Cup and recent Test series has been underwhelming, raising questions about his consistency.

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell raised concerns over the decline in all-rounder Cameron Green's batting form, saying that he feels "stuck in the crease, cannot move, cannot use his reach and athleticism to score runs".

Chappell's comments come ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026, where the young Australian will represent Kolkata Knight Riders as one of their marquee players, signed for Rs 25.20 crores.

However, despite his century in the Sheffield Shield recently against New South Wales, Chappell expressed concern about Green's form.

Chappell believes Green focus on his bowling has impacted his batting, reported SEN Cricket.

Chappell's Analysis Of Green's Batting Woes

"Bowling has impacted his batting. He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game because he has the talent, but (it depends on) whether he has got the decision making, the mental skills to go with it, whether he's getting the best advice on where he is going," Chappell said.

"I saw a very athletic young batsman with a beautiful setup and able to move in any direction, and now I see a batsman who is stuck at the crease, who cannot move, cannot use his athleticism, cannot use his reach to score runs," he added.

Green's Recent Performances Under Scrutiny

During the T20 World Cup, Green failed to live up to the hype. With 24 runs in three innings, two single-digit scores and just one wicket, the 26-year-old all-rounder fumbled really hard.

In the series against Pakistan prior to the T20 World Cup, in which Australia were clean swept 3-0, Green was the leading run-getter for Australia, with 93 runs in three innings at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of above 124 and best score of 36.

His Test batting numbers also look ordinary, having made 1736 runs in 37 Tests and 59 innings at an average of 32.75, with two centuries and seven fifties. His last century came two years back, away from home in New Zealand, a scintillating 174 not out while batting at number four.

His recent Test stats during the home Ashes series against England were also disappointing, scoring just 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.42, with a best score of 45. Despite immense batting promise, Green's batting average at home sits at 28.96 after 20 Tests, with just four fifties in 31 innings.