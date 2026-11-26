'Ideally, it should be a balanced contest. It normally favours the bowlers first up and then turns into a good surface for batters.'

IMAGE: Hagley Oval chief curator Jayden Tohill expects the Christchurch surface to offer something for the bowlers initially before settling down into a good batting track. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Hagley Oval head curator Jayden Tohill is preparing a balanced pitch for the second Test between India and New Zealand, unlike the unresponsive surface in Wellington.

The India A game at the same venue is not considered a reference point due to challenging weather conditions during its preparation.

Tohill expects the Christchurch pitch to initially favour bowlers before settling into a good batting track, a traditional characteristic of the venue.

The curator aims for a result-oriented pitch, drawing on data from previous Tests, and uses Kakanui clay for the surface.

Weather conditions have largely cooperated during preparation, despite some recent rain interruptions.

Head curator Jayden Tohill does not consider the India A game against New Zealand A, played at the same venue nearly three weeks ago, "a reference point" while preparing the surface for the second Test against India, with the focus firmly on producing a balanced contest after just 24 wickets fell in the drawn opening match at Wellington.

India scored 346 and 282/2 in their two knocks, with Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing hundreds, while New Zealand A scored 424 in their only innings.

Tohill acknowledged that the preparation for the India A fixture had not gone entirely to plan, with extreme weather conditions posing challenges for the ground staff, but said the current surface was in a good position following a thorough winter renovation.

Lessons from Previous Preparations

"There were a couple of things that did not play out particularly well during the preparation for us, so I wouldn't use that as a reference point for the wicket," Tohill said during the match-eve press conference on Thursday.

"We had polar opposite conditions. It was very hot when we were trying to prepare during that T20 series, and then, towards the end of the preparation, we had two or three days of poor weather that we were battling with."

The curator's comments come after the Basin Reserve Test produced only 24 wickets across five days, with 1,327 runs scored as the surface progressively became slower and offered little assistance to the bowlers.

With both teams having experienced the frustration of bowling on an unresponsive surface in Wellington, there will inevitably be greater scrutiny on the Hagley Oval pitch.

Balancing Bat and Ball

However, Tohill insisted that the pressure associated with preparing a Test-match surface was part and parcel of his job and that the objective remained to strike the right balance between bat and ball.

"The pressure is just part of the job. You try to balance it out with the excitement and the good aspects of the job. The pressure is there regardless of whatever cricket is being played on your wicket. You just try to make it the best one that you can," he said.

Tohill expects the Christchurch surface to offer something for the bowlers initially before settling down into a good batting track, a pattern that has traditionally been associated with the venue.

"Ideally, it should be a balanced contest. It normally favours the bowlers first up and then turns into a good surface for batters," he said.

Aiming for a Result

The curator also referred to last year's Test against the West Indies at Hagley Oval, which went into the fifth day and remained alive for all three possible results until the final session.

While he was reasonably satisfied with that surface, Tohill admitted that weather conditions had played a significant role in how it behaved during the match.

"The game went into day five, and there was a chance of all three results going into the final session, so we were not unhappy with it. The weather in the middle stages obviously flattened the wicket out pretty quickly," he said.

Asked whether curators tend to be conservative while preparing pitches to ensure that matches last five days rather than produce results inside three, Tohill said that was not necessarily the approach.

"As ground staff, we want to see a result progressing as the game goes on. How we achieve that is based on previous Tests and the data we have. We know that if we hit certain targets along the way, we should be in a pretty good position," he said.

Tohill also revealed that Hagley Oval uses Kakanui clay, a dark clay with shrinking and swelling properties, which has traditionally been used at the venue.

The curator said the weather had largely cooperated during preparations, although persistent rain on Thursday had temporarily interrupted the work. He expected conditions to improve later in the afternoon.